Matter: Will a sluggish start derail Drinkwitz Express?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Dave, is it time to tap the brakes on Mizzou and expect a more realistic 6-6 season? I'm sure that would be a disappointment to many fans, but our defense may be slow to get out of the gate until a few games down the road.
A: If you go back to the Post-Dispatch season preview, I picked the Tigers to start slow —2-2 through September with losses to Kentucky and Boston College — but finish strong at 8-4. A 7-5 season wouldn't surprise me at all. A 6-6 finish wouldn't stun me. They're going to have some growing pains in some areas — and other areas that just aren't that good. Eli Drinkwitz has been subtly trying to temper the expectations for the last few months. It's no secret that internally Mizzou knows it's not positioned to truly challenge for the SEC East yet. He made a point on his radio show Wednesday night that the fact that two players in the secondary — slot corner Kris Abrams-Draine and safety Shawn Robinson — were both offensive players this time last year indicates just how short they are on established talent and depth.
Q: If Drinkwitz doesn’t think this year’s team has a good shot to beat Kentucky on the road, when does he expect to have a team that would be favored on the road against a team like this year’s Kentucky?
A: He never said he doesn't think they can win Saturday's game. He just said, as of Wednesday, the team hadn't improved enough in practice to beat Kentucky on the road. "We're nowhere near ready to play such a good team on the road." I thought that was fairly obvious on Saturday.
He also pointed out Mizzou wasn't a good road team last year: just 1-3 with losses to bad Tennessee and Mississippi State teams. Mizzou played one of its worst games at Florida last year.
He's just being realistic. He knows Kentucky is much improved. He knows his team doesn't have enough depth and talent to be overconfident it can easily win a game like this.
I'm sure there's some motivational factors at play, too, with the words he chooses. He's always calculated in everything he says publicly. But he also knows this team is far from a finished product.
Q: How much can we know about Kentucky after playing what appears to have been a fairly lousy (by FBS standards) team in their first game? Obviously, they appear better than last year and deserve to be about a touchdown favorite this week but I'm not sure they're the world-beaters they came off as, last weekend (and, hopefully, we're a little better than we appeared).
A: I haven't heard of anyone predicting Kentucky to seriously challenge Georgia for the SEC East, but they're clearly improved on offense, no matter how good or bad Louisiana-Monroe may be. Seems like the temptation for some Mizzou fans (probably some media, too) is to assume the Cats were on a downward trend last year and that will continue. But I disagree. I don't read too much into 2020 results. The schedules were shortened and made more difficult with conference-only games. Teams were playing with 40 or 50 scholarship players some weeks and some position groups nearly depleted because of COVID testing. Throw on top of all that, UK dealt with internal trauma with the illness of its O-line coach, who died late in the season. Before last year ever kicked off, Mark Stoops had proven he has a tough, rugged, talented program that is good enough to threaten anyone in the SEC from week to week. That's even more true now if they truly have a functional pass offense.
Q: This is coach Drinkwitz’s second season. What percentage of the team is from Odom’s teams and what percent are from ED’s recruits?
A: Without going through the entire roster, I'll look at Saturday's starters: seven of the 11 starters on offense either signed or committed under Odom; eight of the 11 starters on defense signed or committed under Odom.
If you look at the entire public depth chart — just offense and defense — there are 53 players listed (27 on offense, 26 on defense): 13 on offense signed under Drinkwitz, 14 under Odom; nine on defense signed under Drinkwitz, 17 under Odom.
Q: I haven't had a chance to hear anything from Drinkwitz since the game on Saturday. That being said, it seemed like his play-calling against CMU was decidedly conservative - as if he was hesitant to really "open up" the playbook a week before facing Kentucky. Did he make any sort of allusions to that fact?
A: I don't necessarily agree. We saw lots of pre-snap motions into the backfield for misdirection plays, jet sweeps to the slot receiver, a variety of screens, a reverse flea flicker, at least four deep shots over the top of the CMU secondary. I'm not sure what "opening up" the playbook is when you have a head coach whose staple is all those things mentioned above. That was Drinkwitz's offense. The problem was they couldn't sustain drives long enough to really show more. And the thing that worked the best was simple running plays for Badie. No need to get too fancy when that was working.
Q: Who is the best pure passing QB? Bazelak surprised me with the long pass completion on the first play of the game. I was disappointed that I didn’t see that more often. Will Cook or Macon get any playing time at all or only if they have a blowout when they play SEMO or if Bazelak is injured? Has either of the 2 been designated second string QB?
A: I've seen enough from all three QBs. There's zero competition in terms of who has the best arm: It's Bazelak.
I'd say Cook is No. 2. Macon clearly No. 3, though Drinkwitz hasn't differentiated between the two in terms of who would come in should Bazelak get hurt.
I watched Macon every chance I had during camp and he's consistently inconsistent with his ball placement. He has the tendency to underthrow targets on simple short to intermediate routes but just as likely to overthrow them. And you can see that during drills where it's just the QB and receivers — no defenders. On the same drills, Bazelak doesn't miss. He's sharp every rep.
With Macon, there's upside there, clearly. By all accounts he's a tremendous leader, talented athlete. But he's got to polish his accuracy before he's ever a regular QB in this offense.
Q: Does Drew Lock’s situation at the NFL vindicate Barry Odom with those who said he didn’t use lock to his true potential at Mizzou?
A: I don't really see how his NFL situation impacts Odom's legacy. Lock was a very good college player. Elite? No, but very good. He's not done in the NFL. He won't start in Denver, but he's good enough to start for a few other teams. Houston? Sure. Indy? Yes. Maybe Philly. Maybe Washington and Detroit, too.
I think Lock hit his college ceiling at Mizzou. The guy threw for 12,000 yards and 99 touchdowns — without playing with a single current NFL receiver and just one tight end now in the league.
Q: Dave, do you think we see more production out of Mookie this week?
A: Based on what he had to say Wednesday — his first interview at Mizzou — I'd go with yes. He explained that with his foot injury he wasn't comfortable running downfield routes that required sudden cuts. Instead, he just caught screen passes that gave him more freedom to find a crease without as much side to side shifting. But he said he feels better this week. We'll see if his role expands. I suspect it will. Snaps, too, especially with Barrett Banister listed as questionable. He seemed to suffer a lower leg injury on Tuesday, possibly a strained hamstring.
Q: With Mizzou's issue with 3rd down conversion, is it a sign that the team is missing a legitimate pass catching tight end? For the past 20 years or so, it seemed like Mizzou's best offenses had primer pass catching tight ends. Is that on purpose with Drink's offensive philosophy?
A: That's an excellent point. Niko Hea can catch a short pass or two, as he did Saturday. But he's not a threat on every play. That's a really interesting position to watch going forward. The staff has targeted some talented prospects at tight end. We'll see if they're more dynamic receiving options.
Drinkwitz has had teams that have prolific pass-catchers at the position and other teams where the tight end/H-back is mostly an extra blocker. So, there's no set formula.