Matter: Would Will Muschamp fix Mizzou's defense in 2022?

Q: What do we know today about Cook and Macon that we didn't know before last Saturday? Is it clear whether or not Bazelak is significantly better than either one? In what way/s?

A: I think we learned that those guys are tough and composed. They handled that atmosphere and challenge at Georgia better than I've seen some older QBs who have been in that position. Cook can sling it. He's got some speed. I asked him about that Wednesday: Are you a better runner than most people realize? And he really perked up. "It seems like a lot of people don't know I can run. I can run."

(Not to be politically incorrect, but too many people see white QB and assume he can't run. The dude can run.)

As for Macon, clearly he's comfortable running those zone-read options and QB draws. He can push the ball downfield, but the accuracy is a concern, especially on some of those short throws. I don't think he's polished enough in the basic throws to be pulling off the Mahomes sidearm passes. But he's clearly got talent and is a natural leader. For their sake I wish we could see both get extensive chances. But there's only so many snaps for that position.

Q: Hi, Dave. What do you say is a percentage chance of us winning two of the remaining three games? Thanks.