Matter: Would Will Muschamp fix Mizzou's defense in 2022?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What are the odds that Drink makes a call to Will Muschamp as soon as this season is over? I don't see Muschamp going back to Florida to be a coordinator. Not sure if whoever Alabama has as a DC is going to get a head coaching job somewhere and I'm sure Muschamp would be top of the list for a job like that, but I just don't see him getting a good head coaching job anytime soon — and assuming that Steve Wilks (good man, maybe not right for this job) leaves, Muschamp would be a home run hire. Proven he can win in this league as a DC.
A: I have no idea how to set odds on a complete hypothetical. It would just be a wild guess. Muschamp is going to have options. His son plays at Georgia, so he might be content to stay there and coach special teams and help with the defense. I doubt he'll just chase the highest dollar figure thrown his way. He walked away from Florida with a $6 million buyout. He won’t just go to the highest bidder.
If I'm Drinkwitz, and I'm not sold on Wilks for 2022, I'd go to my AD and ask for $3 million for a two-year deal and make the call to Muschamp. Obviously he can coach defense at the college level. He knows the SEC. He knows the offenses across the league. He'll recruit like crazy. Drinkwitz and Muschamp both have Jimmy Sexton as an agent. It shouldn't be difficult to set up a call.
But, like I said, he'll have options. Maybe LSU hires an offensive-minded head coach. Muschamp would be an appealing choice to run the LSU defense. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will get a head-coaching job at some point. Muschamp would be the logical person to promote at UGA.
Q: Is year three too quick to expect football to possibly win eight game? Seems like year four is more likely in Drink’s tenure.
A: It's hard to project next year without knowing what the quarterback situation is going to look like and without knowing what the defense will look like. Is a healthy Bazelak the starter? Can Sam Horn push him for the job? Cook? Macon? Who replaces Badie's production?
Let's take a glance at the 2022 schedule and break it down into tiers: Mizzou will be favored by 10-plus, Mizzou will be an underdog by 10-plus, or single-digit spreads one way or the other (essentially toss-up games):
Favored by 10-plus: at Middle Tennessee, vs. Abilene Christian, vs. Vandy, vs. New Mexico State
Underdog by 10-plus: vs. Georgia, at Auburn, at Florida, at Tennessee
Toss-up: vs. Kentucky, vs. Arkansas, at South Carolina, at Kansas State
Looks like a 6-6 type of season, right? You’ve got four very winnable games — four where MU will be a decided underdog and four toss-up games. Win the games you’re supposed to win, the games you’re supposed to lose and split, the others puts you at 6-6.
Either way, it's a bit premature to be making any kind of specific predictions. The transfer portal has really changed how we make projections because teams can improve a position group dramatically like never before.
Q: Dave, who do you think will be the starting quarterback on Saturday against South Carolina?
A: Don't know yet on the QB as we hold the chat. Mizzou will put out the injury report around 4 p.m. Thursday. My guess is Bazelak will be listed as questionable again. Drinkwitz sounded unsure on his radio show last night — or at least wasn't giving away any signals.
From what we saw on Saturday, I'd say Cook gives them a better chance to run the full offense in terms of throwing the ball downfield. Macon's passing touch on shorter throws is a concern, especially in this offense that relies on short, quick passes — and considering South Carolina has some great pass rushers, that will make it hard to attempt a bunch of deep balls. Also, Cook is just as fast if not faster than Macon as a runner. Cook got his rushing yards on scrambles while Macon got his on designed runs. Cook is capable of running those same designed option plays.
But if Bazelak can't go, I'd still expect some kind of rotation. I don't think one backup is so much better than the other that you should only play one.
Q: Dave, have you seen — or based on information you have gathered — do you feel that the defense will show appreciable improvement over the remainder of the schedule? If so, the Tigers could salvage the season. Perhaps the better question: Can they improve enough? The offense isn’t exactly a juggernaut, but if the defense could hold opponents to 30 or under, the last ¼ of the season could lead to a bowl where the extra practices would be important in building toward continuity.
A: Great question. We'll have a better clue Saturday against a really physical South Carolina offense. There was definitely some progress at Georgia. MU was much more physical along the line of scrimmage. The line got off blocks better than it had all season. The two linebackers played downhill. Blaze Alldredge was a much more credible SEC linebacker in that game. He had some really revealing comments Wednesday on the topic. He basically said he wasn't prepared for the physicality when the season began. He was much better in the Georgia game against a stout O-line and running game.
So, will that play carry over? We've hit the fourth quarter of the regular season. Was Saturday a one-time thing or did the Tigers flip the switch? The answer will come Saturday.
Granted, nobody's saying the defense at Georgia was outstanding by any means. Alldredge had a great line yesterday: "We're finally finding the confidence that it takes to play as a halfway decent defense in the SEC." I applaud him for stopping short of calling this a decent defense. He understands they've struggled all year.
Q: What do we know today about Cook and Macon that we didn't know before last Saturday? Is it clear whether or not Bazelak is significantly better than either one? In what way/s?
A: I think we learned that those guys are tough and composed. They handled that atmosphere and challenge at Georgia better than I've seen some older QBs who have been in that position. Cook can sling it. He's got some speed. I asked him about that Wednesday: Are you a better runner than most people realize? And he really perked up. "It seems like a lot of people don't know I can run. I can run."
(Not to be politically incorrect, but too many people see white QB and assume he can't run. The dude can run.)
As for Macon, clearly he's comfortable running those zone-read options and QB draws. He can push the ball downfield, but the accuracy is a concern, especially on some of those short throws. I don't think he's polished enough in the basic throws to be pulling off the Mahomes sidearm passes. But he's clearly got talent and is a natural leader. For their sake I wish we could see both get extensive chances. But there's only so many snaps for that position.
Q: Hi, Dave. What do you say is a percentage chance of us winning two of the remaining three games? Thanks.
A: No cop out here but I'd put South Carolina as 50-50. I still haven't decided on a winner for my Friday picks.
I'd give Mizzou a 45% chance against Florida. The Gators are reeling. They've got talent but not nearly as much as last year on offense. Their defense has been a disaster. At least MU's defense appears to play hard. That hasn't been the case lately for the Gators.
Arkansas will be a difficult game for Mizzou. I'd say 35% chance. The Hogs aren't that much more talented, but their defense is much better. Their O-line and running game should outmatch MU's biggest weakness. And you've got the revenge factor. The Hogs will be up for that game, no doubt.
Q: Desiree Reed-Francois pulled the trigger to lock up Larissa Anderson. Is her focus likely to be on women's basketball and Robin Pingeton? Is this a do or die year for her? What level should we expect that program to be able to achieve consistently, and can Pingeton get it there?
A: I don't think it's a do-or-die year, but there should be some pressure to produce some better results. She continues to recruit pretty well. They regularly bring in top 100 players — more than the mens' team. The SEC in women's hoops is brutal. Mizzou was competitive against the best teams last year — just couldn't finish games. I'm slightly optimistic this team can win more of those games this year and be in contention for an at-large NCAA bid. I think Pingeton runs a very good program internally. She recruits and produces good citizens. They play hard. They're visible in the community. They just need to win more games to be more relevant in this conference.