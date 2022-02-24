Media Views: Aikman reportedly headed to 'Monday Night Football.' Could Buck also go? Is Costas returning to NBC, at least for cameo?

There's some interesting chatter going on in the national sports media business this week involving a couple big names with deep St. Louis ties — Joe Buck and Bob Costas.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports for the "Monday Night Football" booth, citing a source who says Buck "is atop ESPN’s list to pair with Aikman."

And Costas says in an interview with Graham Bensinger (another St. Louisan) for his nationally syndicated TV show that airs this week that it is possible he could return to NBC to give the sides the chance to have a formal conclusion to his nearly 40-year unparalleled career at the network. That run, at least so far, has ended unceremoniously as he merely faded away.

First to Buck and Aikman.

They recently completed their 20th season as Fox's top NFL broadcast team, which for the first three years included Cris Collinsworth before he moved to NBC. The two-decade partnership of play-by-play man Buck and analyst Aikman is second in the lead role in NFL network TV history, behind only the 22-year marathon Pat Summerall and John Madden had combined at CBS and Fox.

Marchand reported that Aikman has a clause in his Fox deal giving him an out now if he could "secure a bigger and better contract," which he evidently would get at ESPN (about $90 million over five years). Buck is under contract for another year at Fox Sports, for which he has been its face for two decades as it lead baseball and golf play-by-play man in addition to his NFL prominence. But a deal might be worked out for him to exit early, part of a possible wave of big moves in NFL booths.

There has been no comment from Buck, Fox Sports or ESPN, but it would make sense for him to remain with Aikman. Not only do they have chemistry in the booth, they would bring oomph and familiarity to the Monday stage that could use something stable. There has been significant personnel change there in four of the last five seasons.

In addition, the "MNF" schedule is gradually being increased, from 18 to 25 games over the coming seasons, creating need for another broadcast team. The addition of Buck and Aikman could be akin to when Summerall and Madden moved from CBS to Fox and Al Michaels and Madden went from ABC to NBC, providing instant credibility.

Marchand wrote: "Money talks ... and although Fox pays Buck plenty — $11 million a year ... — ESPN could try to blow Fox out of the water," adding that Buck probably will be able to choose between them.

Adding grist to the possibility they remain together is that they're good friends who spend time together outside of work.

Buck, a lifelong St. Louisan, talked about his future in an interview with the Post-Dispatch in October when he indicated he'd like to cut back his chaotic fall schedule in which baseball and football assignments come nearly nonstop with much travel involved. He'd have a decrease this year because Fox no longer will have Thursday NFL games, but it still would be a hectic month.

“I’ll take it as it comes,” he said then about how he'd approach his last year under contract there. “... I have a wife who works. I have 3-year-old twins. I have older daughters who are entering the next phase of their lives. I’ll just take a breath and see what works.”

Buck's departure from Fox, whenever it comes, will be monumental. He has been with its sports division since its inception, in 1994 when at 25 he began calling NFL games. He has been its lead baseball play-by play broadcaster since it acquired MLB rights beginning in the 1996 season, calling 24 World Series — the TV play-by-play record and tying analyst and former partner Tim McCarver for most overall in a Series booth. Buck has called the last 22 editions of the event.

“... To do this long run, 22 in a row, is something I’m really proud of," he said in October. "But it’s because Fox continues to have it.”

Now the question is: How much longer will Fox have Buck?

Costas corner

On the flipside of possible personnel moves, Costas could be making a comeback, at least for a cameo, at NBC.

His final appearance there was in June 2018, hosting its Belmont Stakes horse racing coverage, but his departure was not made public for months — until Marchand asked him about his status.

Network executives were unhappy with his outspokenness about long-term brain difficulties some NFL players eventually suffer, so much so that he was taken off the 2018 Super Bowl coverage team. He also told ESPN in an interview published on its website two years ago that an essay he had written on the topic in 2015 was pulled by NBC because it was in talks with the league to televise Thursday night games.

Network officials were not happy.

“We’re very disappointed that after 40 years with NBC, he has chosen to mischaracterize and share these private interactions after his departure,” an NBC spokesperson told CNN at the time.

But is a reconciliation coming, allowing for a proper conclusion to a multifaceted career in which Costas not only was NBC's Olympics prime-time host a record 11 times but was the face of the sports division, if not the entire network, for his last three decades there?

Perhaps, he tells Bensinger after reiterating some comments he made to the Post-Dispatch a little more than a year ago when he indicated he isn't bitter about his vast contributions not being recognized on the air.

“I don’t think they intended it that way,” Costas said then. “The whole thing could have gone down better. Maybe a small part of the blame for that lies with me, I don’t know. … I certainly didn’t need a parade or a laurel wreath or any sort of big on-air to-do. But I would have liked to have ended on a grace note rather than (me) just sort of disappearing."

Now he tells Bensinger: "Maybe we'll circle back and make that right at some point — make it completely right."

NBC officials were unavailable for comment.

Bensinger asks Costas, who says he believes his bosses "began to view me as much of as an annoyance as an asset" at the end, if he thinks a reunion will take place.

"I hope so," Costas says. "I think there's a chance that it will," adding that he'd only need a couple minutes at the end of an assignment to say his good-byes.

He also says he regrets that "the narrative became Bob vs. NBC."

Among the other highlights of their conversation:

• Costas worked with O.J. Simpson at NBC before Simpson was charged with, and found not guilty of, murdering his ex-wife and a friend of hers. He describes a visit to see Simpson in jail:

"It's me, (Simpson confidant) A.C. Cowlings and (Simpson lawyer Robert) Kardashian on one side of the glass, and O.J. in a blue prison outfit. ... He comes walking in, sits on a stool opposite us and the way you shake hands is you put your hand up against his against the glass. And I had cut my finger, so I had a bandage — this is no joke — I had a bandage on my finger and this little bit of blood and he goes, ‘Wait a minute. Wait a minute. You did it.'"

• Costas talks of turning down an offer in 2007 to replace Don Imus, who had been fired for making racially-charged comments on his CBS Radio-owned and nationally syndicated radio show.

"I was offered for a ridiculous amount of money," Costas says of what reportedly approached $20 million annually. "... First of all, the 2008 Olympics were pending — I owed that to Dick Ebersol and the (other) people at NBC. Plus, I didn't want to get up at 4:30, 5 o'clock in the morning, five days a week. By Thursday of the first week, I would have regretted it. Plus so to would NBC. I would have been a very bad choice for what they wanted."

"In Depth with Graham Bensinger" is televised in more than 90% of the nation's markets, but currently is not carried in St. Louis. However, excerpts of the show can be seen on Bensinger's YouTube channel, on which a membership can be purchased ($4.99 monthly) to see full episodes.

