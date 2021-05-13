Media Views: Sinclair's sports TV empire, including Bally Sports Midwest, reaching less than half its possible audience

But that progress has been slower than first thought. Last fall, Ripley said: “We have a pretty aggressive plan. It will happen next year (2021).”

By February, his revised comment was that the direct-purchase option “is expected to launch in 2022.”

Last week, in the conference with analysts, he said that “the plan is to launch in the first half of 2022.” That could be as late as a year from June.

He knows it is not good business to have a product that consumers want but aren’t receiving.

“It is no secret that consumer cord cutting and the dropped distributor carriage of the RSNs have left many people scrambling for a way to watch their favorite local team,” he said. “It is imperative that Sinclair be able to fill that void and provide consumers the sports programming they desire most in a way they choose to access it.”

He added that “because the launch is still many months away, I do not have particulars to give to you at this time, such as the content that will be part of the subscriptions, the price of the subscriptions or other details.”

However, he did say that the app would be in addition to, not instead of, the outlets that now carry Bally Sports Midwest and the other RSNs.