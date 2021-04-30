Mike Hoffman's out of the dog house. Was it a wise move to have him there in the first place?

During our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we play a game of fill-in-the-blanks around the Blues playoff chances. Here are some of this week's highlights.
Q: Was Craig Berube a fool for waiting so long to figure how Mike Hoffman could help the Blues win ... or is the coach a genius for shaming the winger into playing better?
A: The Chief could have put Hoffman on the top power play sooner. There were stretches when that unit wasn't clicking and he was still relegating Hoffman to a lesser role with the man advantage. Berube believes power-play time is to be earned, not awarded. Getting him to show enough two-way effort in 5-on-5 play wasn't easy. It was getting to the point where Mike's value in the marketplace for 2021-22 was taking a hit. Now he is pumping up his stock again.
Q: I'm now confident the Blues will make the playoffs and actually like the way they are playing. Looks like they will play Vegas in the first round. I find that interesting not just because of the Petro factor but also because I thought Pete DeBoer melted down a little bit when the Blues beat Sharks in the conference finals two years ago. Finish this sentence: "In order for the Blues to beat Vegas in a seven-game series they must. . .
A lot of things! This team has yet to get into its airtight smothering mode. It needs to find that level AND get all the top forwards scoring AND get Binnington back into game-stealing mode. We see flashes of all that, but this team isn't playing nearly as well as it did heading into the 2019 playoffs. It must use the remaining games well.
The Blues have a long way to go yet to be ready to take out Vegas or Colorado. Those teams have been on a much higher level all season. That said, the Blues have the ability to become a real contender and they still have time to elevate their game. They have shown signs of it, but mostly they have done it for just a period or two in any given game.
Q: Ryan O'Reilly vs. Doug Gilmour. Compare and contrast these two players if you will, Mr. Gordon. They seem cut from the same cloth
A: Similar roles for sure. They matched up against top forwards, killed penalties and drove play as well -- both at even strength and at 5-on-5. "Killer" Gilmour played with an edge. I'd say he was a quick and tenacious player while O'Reilly is more persistent and tenacious, if that makes sense.
Q: Andrew Knizner seems to be a capable back up. Will the Cardinals ever Make catcher a timeshare instead of just playing Molina until he breaks down which he does every year usually toward the playoffs?
If Molina is healthy, Molina plays. As he showed before getting hurt, he can still play at a very high level. Down the road Knizner will be an interesting guy because he can hit and he has a corner infield background. I could see him a utility role. If the DH comes to the NL as expected next season, he could fill the DH role and be positioned to slide in to catch as needed. He could be in the lineup as a DH and catch in the case of an emergency, since the only drawback to that would be forcing the pitcher to hit.
Q: What (and when for that matter) is the eventual outcome of the outfield experiment? If in July Carlson is the only one hitting . Bader batting .199 and no one else improves what’s the FO plan ?
A: If these outfielders don't take advantage of their opportunity, then they will be replaced. I'd say the franchise sees Carlson as a long-term asset, but the rest of those guys still have to prove themselves. O'Neill and Bader have high floors -- due to their outfield range -- so they figure to stick around as No. 4/5 outfielders as their worst-case scenario.
Q: If your were the GM, who would be 2-3 LHH outfielders you would target if Bader struggles with RH pitching?
A: I wouldn't limit that search to left-handed hitters, since Carlson will play every day as a switch-hitter. It is possible to find right-handed hitting outfielders who don't need to be platooned. But that said, David Peralta and Joey Gallo are two names often linked to the Cardinals.
Q: I like the way the NHL did scheduling this year with two game sets against one opponent even though it turned into a 7 game series with Arizona but I digress. Do you know if this is something the league is looking at potentially doing more of in the future?
A: Gary Bettman has said the league could mix some of those two-game sets in next season to cut down on travel. The players responded well to it. But the NHL will go back to playing regular everybody-plays-everybody set up, so there those two-game sets would mostly be in division play. I could see the NHL also giving a team like the Blues a two-game set against a West Coast team in a year when they played that team twice on the road.
Q: Any chance we see 3 catchers once Yadi returns? So Kiz can play a bit more, and pinch hit some? He looks like he actually can swing a bat (better than the outfielder prospect de jour)
A: That's an idea for sure. The third catcher would never play, but it's not like the current third and fourth bench guys see much action, Knizner could be the top pinch-hitter in each game. That could keep his development on track, too. The more you watch this guy, the more you see that there might be something there.
Q: Power play seemed to miss Tarasenko last night. The guy has his faults but he can make some amazing passes and he is a big body playing in front of the net. The first power play just looked lost. Thoughts?
A: It was interesting to see Tarasenko stuck in the Net Front Role. That allowed him and Hoffman to play at the same time. I will like to see more of that -- if No. 91 can live with all the cross-checks he will absorb with that assignment.
Q: What is your reaction to this statement? “The St. Louis, Missouri area has been inordinately blessed with radio broadcasting talent. Whether the Cardinals, Blues, Big Red, Rams, Mizzou, or SLU, the quality of the radio broadcasting, in particular, is about as good as it gets.”
A: There was a golden age for sure, if you are going all the way back to the Big Red. In its heyday KMOX had superstars. I mean, Joe Buck doing Sports Open Line? That was a career highlight for me, sitting in on one of those. These days I would put John Rooney and Chris Kerber up against anybody on play-by-play. Both perfected the delivery rhythm needed to excel in their sports. It is NOT EASY to call those sports, but they both paint a picture for you. They love what they do and that comes across.
Q: The shift discourages players from hitting the ball on the ground, and teams are encouraging players to hit more fly ball to inflate HR totals. As a result, MLB is on pace to have the lowest league-wide batting average in history. The only truth about the three outcomes that defines most at-bats today is that it makes for boring baseball. Jeff, are we doomed to continue watching one guy swing for the fences as another tries to blow the ball past him or will the game eventually reach a breaking point where there is room for high average/low power guys like Mark Grace or Willie McGee in the game again without someone ever saying “this guy needs to raise his launch angle?”
A: I believe the game keeps evolving. I believe the shifts will eventually force hitters to become more balanced because it will be very, very hard to simply overpower the shift with the long ball. We'll see a lot of Matt Carpenter-like failures as a result. As more hitters wash out of the game, we'll see some players start to adapt so they don't end up as gym teachers. I'm not in favor of meddling with the game by outlawing the shift or backing the mound up a few feet. Just let the players have at it. Let the Darwinism take over.
Q: If Milwaukee gets healthy, the Cards will have a difficult time keeping up with a more talented Brewers team. The Cards will need more firepower and perhaps another starter assuming Mikolas doesn’t show. Will MO add the necessary reinforcements or play for another wild card?
A: The Cardinals will continue seek improvements, be it from within the organization or via a trade. With the pitching trending in the right direction, it appears that the team will have some trade leverage with their arms supply. The next step is seeing what (if anything) Harrison Bader can add to the offense and whether Tyler O'Neill can offer more consistent production. This month will provide more clarity.
Finally getting the minor league teams playing again will be key, too, because the Cardinals will:
1) Get a better idea of where their prospects are with their development.
2) See if there is any near-term help in the system for this season.
3) See how much near-term trade leverage the team has.
Q: Was Peralta ever looked at as a hitter before the Cards released him as a pitcher? His story is amazing and similar to Ankiel but not heard as much. It's strange it happened to two former Cardinals. Do you know of any other players like them?
The Cardinals had Peralta for two years and a grand total of 18 games as a pitcher in short-season ball. He didn't return to organized ball as a hitter until he spent two seasons playing indepdent league ball as well as lots of winter league ball. That is an amazing story. It's far more common to turn hitters into pitchers, as with Jason Motte, Rowan Wick, et al.