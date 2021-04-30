Mike Hoffman's out of the dog house. Was it a wise move to have him there in the first place?

Q: Any chance we see 3 catchers once Yadi returns? So Kiz can play a bit more, and pinch hit some? He looks like he actually can swing a bat (better than the outfielder prospect de jour)

A: That's an idea for sure. The third catcher would never play, but it's not like the current third and fourth bench guys see much action, Knizner could be the top pinch-hitter in each game. That could keep his development on track, too. The more you watch this guy, the more you see that there might be something there.

Q: Power play seemed to miss Tarasenko last night. The guy has his faults but he can make some amazing passes and he is a big body playing in front of the net. The first power play just looked lost. Thoughts?

A: It was interesting to see Tarasenko stuck in the Net Front Role. That allowed him and Hoffman to play at the same time. I will like to see more of that -- if No. 91 can live with all the cross-checks he will absorb with that assignment.

Q: What is your reaction to this statement? “The St. Louis, Missouri area has been inordinately blessed with radio broadcasting talent. Whether the Cardinals, Blues, Big Red, Rams, Mizzou, or SLU, the quality of the radio broadcasting, in particular, is about as good as it gets.”