Miller unable to pitch as Cardinals beat Twins 6-1

Miller, who was the final healthy (presumably) Cardinals pitcher to work, allowed a walk, hit a batter and then issued another walk before getting a double play and a strikeout in his only other appearance.

"I’ve been feeling something the last couple of times out," he said. "I don’t really know – it is frustrating. Physically, nothing hurts, so we’ll figure it out. You’ll know when I know."

Pitching coach Mike Maddux offered, "Don't know much. We'll know better tomorrow."

Shildt admitted concern, although the extent is to be determined. "He just had trouble feeling the baseball," Shildt said. "Not feeling the sensation of the baseball itself.

"I can't say it's not a concern," Shildt said. "It's a concern when a player has health (issues) and how to move forward with it. It's a concern. I can't tell you how great or light it is. But, clearly, it's something that's going to be addressed."

Cecil had his best game in a couple of years for the Cardinals, notably with his curveball.

"Encouraging," said Shildt. "Better breaking ball, sharper. He was able to get outs. That's the most important thing. Good for him."