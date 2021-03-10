Missed games and missed pitches might be bursting the bubble for the Billikens and Matt Carpenter

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch sports fans we were asked to make projections about the Cardinals lineup, the NCAA Tournament and the road ahead for Adam Wainwright and Larry Rountree. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: What are the surprises and disappointments of Cardinals spring training so far?
A: First the good. Nolan Gorman’s start. Delvin Perez's emergence. Nolan Arenado's shoulder looking strong at the plate. The defense in general. Alex Reyes has been stellar. Now the bad. Miles Mikolas' shoulder/elbow intrigue and fact it will now at least cost him the first start of his regular season and maybe more. Every starter but Adam Wainwright is off to a slow launch. Matt Carpenter, the last player the Cardinals needed to struggle this spring, starting zero-for-13. The disappointment that the Cardinals still are not ready to trust Alex Reyes to be a starter.
Q: Do you think the Billikens are going to get into the NCAA Tournament?
A: I’m afraid not. And I hope I’m wrong.
But this is what I feared when I wrote in mid-February what was basically an open-letter column to the selection committee to not punish SLU for its COVID shutdown as it analyzed its chances.
That was when the Billikens had gotten back on track, before they turned around and dropped back-to-back games, first at Dayton and then at VCU, when VCU was without its best player. Those are the losses that could keep the Billikens out of the tournament if they don’t make it. Winning one of the two might have done it.
I don’t think SLU’s two losses after the month-long pause will hurt them much in the committee’s eyes. But I think those losses to Dayton and VCU will. Those losses came after the Billikens rebounded from two losses post COVID-caused pause with four consecutive wins. They had a story that sold. They were rolling. They got shut down. They struggled. They overcame, and they were rolling once more. But then came two more losses. The story got more complicated. Things weren't so clear.
SLU looks good in a lot of the stats and metrics the committee should care about, but I think the games they missed are unfortunately going to be used against the Billikens, in part because the committee can’t assume the Billikens would have won those games that were not played.
Q: Predictions for 2021 NL Central’s best hitter, pitcher and rookie?
A: Did you all realize Paul Goldschmidt’s .883 on-base plus slugging percentage last season was the highest in the division? I did not until this question was asked. So, thanks for teaching me something.
Yelich is a good pick for hitter. I would not underestimate the ways in which Goldschmidt and Arenado are going to help one another, considering the two rank fourth (Arenado, .920 OPS) and 12th (Goldschmidt, .874) in the NL in OPS since 2018, and they’re now sharing the same lineup. But I’ll be anti-homer and throw a curve – Anthony Rizzo in a contract season.
For pitcher, it should be Flaherty. Bauer and Darvish have departed, opening up room on the center stage.
For rookie, Carlson is a good choice, but I’d probably put Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes a bit ahead of him. It sounds like he’s going to be hitting second for Pittsburgh to start the season after averaging .376 with a .442 on-base percentage and a .682 slugging percentage in 85 at-bats last season.
Q: Adam Wainwright is 33 victories away from 200 for his career. If he sticks around long enough to get there, could he be considered for the Hall of Fame? The one in Cooperstown.
A: That is a fascinating question.
It would certainly help his case, one that right now likely leaves him on the outside looking in that conversation.
Right now, Wainwright looks like a surefire Cardinals Hall of Famer who is closer to Cooperstown consideration than some might think, but probably not quite on a Cooperstown track if his career were to end today. I’d put Jon Lester in a similar category. Mark Buehrle comes to mind.
Wainwright is a three time All-Star. Two time Gold Glove winner. Silver Slugger winner, which he likes to remind us about. World Series champion.
The 200-win mark would add to those credentials in a major way, but is it realistic that he gets there?
You have to go back to 2014 (20 wins) before finding a season in which he had more than 16 wins, meaning it’s probably pretty unlikely that he could pull off the 32 in two seasons. He would probably need at least three seasons, and that would require everything going well enough for him to get there. He’s 39 now, and has said he will have no problem walking away if he doesn’t feel like he’s having fun and pitching well.
Jay Jaffe’s JAWS (Jaffe WAR Score System) was created by sabermetrician Jay Jaffe to attempt to measure a player’s Hall of Fame credentials.
On the list of starting pitchers, Wainwright is currently at No. 171. Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Catfish Hunter are in the two spots ahead of him. Lefty Gomez and Candy Cummings are behind Wainwright on the list.
Q: Could Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon making first and second All-SEC teams help the Tigers in recruiting?
A: Sure.
Transferring up is hard. Dru Smith proved it can work at Mizzou. Kassius Robertson did, too. That should bode well for Martin in recruiting transfers, which has been a strength for him already.
Tilmon is a true college development success story. I remember thinking more than once that he just wasn't going to figure it out. He proved me wrong. Zo showed a lot of patience with him. That should help in recruiting, but sometimes I'm not sure it does. For parents and players who pay attention, it should.
I'm interested to see what Zo does in recruiting this offseason. I think he might have some splashes. He will be coming off another NCAA tournament appearance. He's been out front on a lot of prominent discussions about basketball and beyond. I think his appeal to recruits and players is growing.
One beef: What the heck is up with the SEC putting eight players on each of their first and second all-conference teams. A "team" is limited to five players. Come on, SEC. Pick 10. Five per team.
Q: What’s a realistic ETA for Cardinals shortstop prospect Delvin Perez?
A: The Cardinals will need to put him on the 40-man this year. Could be a nice September call-up if the 2022 Cardinals need a speedster on the bases, one with a bright future if this spring is any indication.
Q: How has Johan Oviedo looked this spring? Could he make some starts?
A: A bit hard to say, considering we have not observed him in a Grapefruit League game yet. He looked sharp in a B-game appearance following Flaherty against the Astros a few days ago. Here's what Mike Shildt said after that game:
"Innings are at a premium (but) he’s working on a starter’s plan. He’ll get more opportunity to get built up. You’re probably looking at three (innings) the next time out. He’s a guy who really helped us last year and has the tools to help us again this year. He’s off to a good start in camp in a live setting.”
John Mozeliak has said the team is still working through what to do at the back end of the rotation, whether it's picking a traditional fifth starter or takin a more modern approach there, which could be something like a "five plus one or five plus two."
If the fifth starter winds up being a combination of two or more arms, I do think Oviedo could be in that mix.
Especially if Mikolas misses significant time now that he’s going to at least miss the start of the regular season.
Q: Did Matt Carpenter’s struggles start when he started making changes to the kind of hitter he wanted to be, specifically trying to power up and turn doubles into homers?
A: I think more than anything he has just hit the wrong-side-of-30-wall, and hit it pretty hard. It happens. In recent seasons, he's had a harder time maintaining his power and strength over the course of the season. His ability to work the strike zone has remained, but his ability to punish hitters who come to him in the strike zone has declined. He’s doing less with the rewards of his approach. The shift has gobbled him up at times, too. The word got out, and he has not adjusted as well as anyone hoped he would have. There are elements that make you wonder if he might be a really helpful player to a team that asks a little less of him, like coming off the bench, which is how he’s slated to be used in games that count – unless he changes that conversation by hitting his way into the lineup more often. If a decreased role can help Carpenter maintain strength and maximize the at-bats he does get, I think there’s a good role for him. Brad Miller made the most out of that role last season for the Cardinals, grabbing the DH role and running with it until he cooled. Carpenter, at least right now, doesn’t have the benefit of the DH, though.
Q: If you are writing the Cardinals lineup for opening day today, what does it look like?
A: 1. Carlson, RF
2. Edman, 2B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Arenado, 3B
5. DeJong, SS
6. Molina, C
7. Thomas/O'Neill LF I'd play them both until one made it clear he deserved more
8. Bader, CF
9. Pitcher
Q: Any idea on where Mizzou running back Larry Rountree could wind up going in the draft?
A: Probably in the fourth-round range. He did not wow at the Senior Bowl. I think he could find a footing in the league, but will probably have to be a backup type until or unless he gets a chance to break through. It’s a short shelf life job, but he could stick around for a while if he catches the right breaks.
Q: Can Gonzaga go undefeated all season through winning the national championship?
A: I think the Zags are out in the third round.
When was their last relatively challenging game? (Before Tuesday night)