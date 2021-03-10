Missed games and missed pitches might be bursting the bubble for the Billikens and Matt Carpenter

A: I think more than anything he has just hit the wrong-side-of-30-wall, and hit it pretty hard. It happens. In recent seasons, he's had a harder time maintaining his power and strength over the course of the season. His ability to work the strike zone has remained, but his ability to punish hitters who come to him in the strike zone has declined. He’s doing less with the rewards of his approach. The shift has gobbled him up at times, too. The word got out, and he has not adjusted as well as anyone hoped he would have. There are elements that make you wonder if he might be a really helpful player to a team that asks a little less of him, like coming off the bench, which is how he’s slated to be used in games that count – unless he changes that conversation by hitting his way into the lineup more often. If a decreased role can help Carpenter maintain strength and maximize the at-bats he does get, I think there’s a good role for him. Brad Miller made the most out of that role last season for the Cardinals, grabbing the DH role and running with it until he cooled. Carpenter, at least right now, doesn’t have the benefit of the DH, though.