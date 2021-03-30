Mizzou basketball does a roster reset: Who's in and who's out

A: Braun is one player. What about the rest? Tilmon was in great shape and one of the biggest, strongest players in the SEC.

Pickett and Mark Smith were two solidly built wings. Pickett has transformed his body since coming to Mizzou in terms of strength and bulk.

Kobe Brown was a perimeter player in high school. By February he had become a durable, legit SEC power forward.

When Reed Nikko was a freshman I watched a team workout in the weight room and he couldn't complete a series of push-ups and planks. By his senior year he held his own in the paint against Tilmon and other SEC bigs.

Some guys just struggle to put on muscle no matter how much the strength staff and nutritionist works with them. I'd say there are more success stories in this program when it comes to Nicodemus Christopher than guys who struggled to improve their bodies.

Q: Obviously big shoes for Tyler Badie to fill but Drinkwitz said he’s up to around 200, like to play in the upper 190's. Sounds like he’s embracing his conditioning and his opportunity.

A: To recap, Badie played at 182 last year. Got up to 197 for spring practices, then got even heavier at around 203. He told the coaches that was too heavy and he felt better in the mid 190s. Either way, he has to find the sweet spot where he's strong enough to absorb contact in the trenches but light and quick enough so he doesn't sacrifice his true strength, being a playmaker in the open field as a receiver or outside runner. He's got so much upside as a difference-maker in this league. But he's not a 15-carry-a-game kind of back. Or at least he hasn’t been to date. I think that much of a workload could work against his strengths as a multipurpose weapon.

