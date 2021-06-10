Mizzou football poised to take next step?

I give Drinkwitz and last year's team a lot of credit for finding ways to win those close games. Sometimes you make your own luck. But the margins were slim: What if Josh Bledsoe doesn't make an incredible play in the end zone against LSU or Harrison Mevis pushes a field goal wide against Arkansas?

I'll pick Mizzou third in the SEC East for 2021, but I think it would be naive to believe the program has completely passed the likes of South Carolina, Arkansas and Kentucky in terms of SEC pecking order. I expect those games to be competitive again this fall.

And you and Ben are right: That Week 2 trip to Lexington is huge. Kentucky will want to avenge last year's loss in Columbia. Should be a great crowd at Kroger Field.

Q: Dave, thanks as always for the chat. Now that the worst of Covid is hopefully behind us, what’s been the biggest challenges you’ve had professionally over the last year or so? Thanks, and I’ll hang up and take your answer off air.