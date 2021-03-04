Mizzou has made a habit of winning the close ones - but does it have to be that way?

Of the last five MU coaches, Martin has the best record in games decided by five points or less at 18-14. There's something to be said for managing tight games and coming out on top.

Q: Happy with the win Wednesday night, but still a little concerned about Xavier Pinson. Most of his points came from the 3pt shot instead of the free throw line and driving the lane. Also, he seems to be a liability on the defensive end and can't keep guys in front of him. What are your thoughts on his recent play?

A: The Florida game was progress because I thought he was bought in and playing hard and focused. But you're right, he was still reluctant to really get inside the paint and create at the rim. Zero free throws - again. That's three straight games that he hasn't attempted a free throw. That has to be part of his game. But he hit some clutch 3s, didn't take any bad shots that I recall and turned the ball over twice in 28 minutes. You can live with that kind of game from Pinson as long as Dru Smith is playing possessed and Mark Smith is solid on both ends.