Mizzou has made a habit of winning the close ones - but does it have to be that way?

During our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers we also share impressions from our brief look at the Tigers football practices. Here are the highlights from Thursday's chat.
Q: Is there something in Cuonzo’s contract that says his team must let the opposition back into the game in the second half? When it was 70-62, I thought they had the game sewn up but I knew it wasn’t. I like this team, I like the players, but I wish they had more killer instinct and were better finishers.
A: Things got too close for comfort, and Martin was frustrated by Florida's last push there in the final two minutes. A couple key breakdowns: Tilmon missed a bunny at the rim that would have pushed the lead to 10 and for all intents and purposes ended the game. Instead, Florida got out running, scored a couple buckets, capitalized on a Mark Smith foul, then a Tilmon foul and made its free throws. Give credit to the Gators for not conceding the game at that point.
Yes, Mizzou has a habit of making things uncomfortable late, but you can't argue with the success rate. This year's team is 6-1 in games decided by five points or less. That's the best winning percentage in five-point games for Mizzou since ... well ... I only went back to Quin Snyder's first season in 1999-2000. So, it's the best for any coach in the last half century not named Norm Stewart.
Of the last five MU coaches, Martin has the best record in games decided by five points or less at 18-14. There's something to be said for managing tight games and coming out on top.
Q: Happy with the win Wednesday night, but still a little concerned about Xavier Pinson. Most of his points came from the 3pt shot instead of the free throw line and driving the lane. Also, he seems to be a liability on the defensive end and can't keep guys in front of him. What are your thoughts on his recent play?
A: The Florida game was progress because I thought he was bought in and playing hard and focused. But you're right, he was still reluctant to really get inside the paint and create at the rim. Zero free throws - again. That's three straight games that he hasn't attempted a free throw. That has to be part of his game. But he hit some clutch 3s, didn't take any bad shots that I recall and turned the ball over twice in 28 minutes. You can live with that kind of game from Pinson as long as Dru Smith is playing possessed and Mark Smith is solid on both ends.
As for Pinson's defense, he seems to be more engaged on the defensive end when he's scoring. He got caught on some screens that led to wide open lanes for the Gators. Mann and Appleby blew by him a few times. For as fast as Pinson is on the offensive end, he doesn't always flash that same quickness on defense. He should get more steals than he does, but more important he should be able to keep his man in front of him more often.
Still, though, compared to how he had been playing, Wednesday night was promising for No. 1.
Q: Can't help but think what this Mizzou team would be like, and how the fans would respond, with, say, an EJ Liddell or even a Caleb Love as the featured Tiger. Save for the anticipated Porter year, the fans have not shown up. Liddell had MU as one of his last three and I believe Love had it down to MU and North Carolina. Cuonzo's got to stop being a bridesmaid to these program changers one of these days. Your thoughts?
A: Well, fans can't show up this year because of the capacity limitations at Mizzou Arena, but without COVID, I think the arena would have been packed when Mizzou was cracking the top 10 and playing huge home games against the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and Saturday's game against LSU.
Yes, it's good to recruit great players. I don't think anyone would dispute that, including Martin. I also don't think landing five-star recruits and selling out the arena are mutually exclusive concepts.
Would Caleb Love help this team? Of course. But his numbers are no better than Mark Smith. Actually, other than assists and assist rate, Smith's numbers are much better. Love is averaging 10.1 points per game for a worse team, shooting 23.2% from 3 and has much worse metrics as a scorer and shooter. But would he bring in more fans? I don't think you can make that assumption. And it's a moot point given COVID restrictions anyway.
Liddell has been really good for Ohio State. Obvious miss for this staff. He'd help out a lot at the four position right now. Again, no one would dispute that.
Q: Are you going to the Mizzou football practice in-person sessions? Do you get to be on the field or elsewhere?
A: Yes, two of the three practices have been open to reporters, but not the entire practice. I've been to both. We can't see the whole field, so it's a limited view. Also, we don't get to see 11 on 11 drills or anything that's close to live hitting. Essentially it's position group drills or some passing drills against air. It's hard to really come away with any insightful observations in those kinds of practices, but I appreciate getting the opportunity to watch a practice in person. There are a few practices that will be fully open to the media, including Saturday's practice.
Q: Other than Dominic Lovett, who if any players have received their jersey.? Also have you seen any practices if so impressions ?
A: I have seen parts of two practices. As of the last practice Lovett was the only player who's gotten a jersey number. There's not a whole lot to observe in the practices I've seen. Just individual and position drills. No offense vs. defense action.
D-line depth is going to be a strength. I don't know if this team has an All-SEC candidate outside of Trajan Jeffcoat, but they'll have strength in numbers. There will be no excuse for the D-line to get tired during a game.
I think Martez Manuel can be an All-SEC safety. He's in great shape. Natural leader. I thought he was borderline All-SEC last year.
As I wrote the other day, don't automatically plug Tyler Macon into the No. 2 QB role. Brady Cook won't concede that spot without a challenge.
Q: Hey Dave! I just listened to you on The Best Podcast in Baseball yesterday, and I really enjoyed it. I especially liked the description of a college beat writer as "interdisciplinary." It was cool to hear your perspective on the Cardinals.
My question is inspired by something you mentioned to Derrick. What does Mizzou see as its baseball program's long-term future in the SEC? Do they think that they can someday compete for an SEC East title, or is it just not as much of a priority because of all the challenges they face within the Conference (scholarships, weather, etc.)? Thanks!
A: Well, it's not so much how Mizzou prioritizes baseball but where Mizzou supporters prioritize baseball. Eli Drinkwitz told MU he wanted an indoor practice facility when the school hired him. MU secured two $10 million donations - Drinkwitz was instrumental in the fundraising - and fully expects to raise the remaining $10-12 million for the project before the Board votes to approve the project in May. For several years now, Steve Bieser has been trying to raise money to install artificial turf across the outfield at Taylor Stadium, a far less costly upgrade than a $30 million football facility. But supporters have been slow to chip in - because baseball doesn't command the same kind of attention or support. MU invested in a new locker room/clubhouse/meeting rooms a few years ago and gave Bieser a substantial raise. But that won't make up for all the other competitive advantages most of the other schools in the SEC have over Mizzou.
So, from the school's perspective, I think they'll continue to support the program to make it marginally competitive, but there needs to be some return on that investment, and for whatever reason, the sport really doesn't resonate with fans in terms of driving revenue.
Q: What’s your guess as to the football team’s starting lineup on defense? Does Martel play the “sub LB” spot maybe the third lb in a 4-3 look? If so who is the 3rd safety, also in the 4-2-5 who’s the second n slot corner?
A: If I had to guess on what I've seen at practice ... and subbing in some guys who are currently out with injuries:
DE: Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire
DT: Akial Byers, Markell Utsey … and Kobie Whiteside
ILB: Devin Nicholson, Chad Bailey … and maybe Blaze Alldredge once he's on campus
S: Martez Manuel, Stacy Brown, Chris Shearin … and don’t rule out Shawn Robinson and Jalani Williams once he's healthy.
CB: Ennis Rakestraw, Jarvis Ware (once he's healthy)
Ish Burdine, Jadarrius Perkins and JC Carlies will factor in at corner, too.
As for how the safety jobs will sort out, I’m not sure that’s close to being decided. I think Manuel could play anywhere on the field, as a deep safety or as a rover who plays closer to the line of scrimmage as cross between a slot cornerback or outside linebacker. That’s the role Manuel played last year, but I could see him playing on the back end, too.