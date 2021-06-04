Mizzou in the mix for five-star receiver Luther Burden

Here's a look at some of the highlights of our weekly chat with Mizzou fans.
Q: Is the smoke around Luther Burden real? Would be a huge get and momentum shifter.
A: I don't know how to define or measure smoke, So, Mizzou is clearly in the mix for the five-star receiver from East St. Louis High, formerly Cardinal Ritter. The competition should be fierce. Burden, who is still officially committed to Oklahoma, also has June visits planned for Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma and a July trip to Indiana. He has settled on four of his five official visits: Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. With all those trips planned I'd expect this process to play out over months not days or weeks with no quick decision looming.
But Mizzou is certainly in the battle.
Q: I really enjoyed your column about Quin Snyder this past week. He worked really hard and paid his dues after his dismissal from Mizzou to get to where he is now. I know it is futile to say “what if”, but man, “what if”. What a coach!
A: Thanks for the kind note. You’re right about the what-if game with Snyder. It’s futile, because he proved he’s not right for the college game. He's much better suited for the NBA. He's where he's supposed to be. Had he stayed at Mizzou it wasn't going to get better. His passion is the coaching part of the game. He had trouble putting staffs together and replacing the quality coaches he lost. And along the way he proved the recruiting part was a challenge. Not that he couldn't target great players but he ran into A LOT of NCAA violations and by the end of the run was missing out on elite talent.
All that being said, he's in a great place now. The NBA is perfect for his talents. I never got to know Quin well during his years at Mizzou — I was only the MU football writer at the time — but I admire the way he’s managed his career and enjoy seeing him do well. Plus, the Jazz are a great team to watch.
Q: Dave, I've been wondering about Mizzou baseball. It seems to be in an impossible situation for them to be relevant in the SEC. I've wondered if Sterk and the administration has considered discontinuing the program as Wisconsin did. Those resources could be reallocated to make a difference somewhere else. However, I was shocked to see that the program only lost about $2million. How is that possible with a $500k coach and all the scholarships, extensive travel and February in Florida? It would seem to be a much bigger financial commitment than $2 million. Any thought being given to terminating the sport?
A: I don't believe Mizzou will terminate the sport. I'm not sure if there's a mechanism for the SEC to prevent that from happening, but the league would not go along with such a decision. This is a baseball conference.
In the last full fiscal year, Mizzou baseball generated operating revenues of $141K and spent $2.45 million on the program.
Here's how the expenses broke down, roughly:
Head coach salary/bonuses/benefits: $600K
Assistant coach salary/bonuses/benefits: $400K
Scholarships: $600K
Support staff: $165K
Recruiting: $58K
Travel: $208K
That's just over $2 million. Other expenses make up the rest of that $2.45 million.
Keep in mind, that's for the 2020 season that didn't include any conference games. Generally speaking, though, that program operates in the red every year.
Q: How would you grade the recruiting that Drinkwitz has done versus other previous Mizzou regimes?
A: I don’t like handing out letter grades, especially when he's had only one full class that's reached campus yet, but obviously he's off to a very good start. To sign a top 20 class in a year when the staff couldn't leave Columbia or host recruits on campus was pretty remarkable. He's made the best local players primary targets and is going toe to toe with national programs to keep those players home. I'd say he's recruiting at a similar level to what Gary Pinkel did his first couple years at Mizzou. A few obvious differences: Drinkwitz stepped into a much better roster situation at a place with far better facilities than the program Pinkel took over in 2001. That gives Drinkwitz a much stronger recruiting sales pitch in 2021 than Pinkel’s pitch in 2001. But bottom line, it comes down to results, and Drinkwitz's results have been very impressive.
Q: Thoughts on starting five for men’s basketball?
A: I'd expect to see Boogie Coleman at the point, Amari Davis at the two, Javon Pickett at the three ... and then it depends if you want to start a traditional center or go with a smaller lineup. If you want to start Jordan Wilmore at the five, then Kobe Brown is the starting four. Or you could go with four guards and Brown: Coleman, Davis, Pickett and Anton Brookshire. Or if Trevon Brazile or Sean Durugordon are ready to start, go with either of them and Kobe Brown as a small-ball five.
Q: How long of a leash does Steve Bieser have? SEC was (as usual) dominant this season. Can't help but look at all of those SEC stadiums with 10,000 fans and want the same for Mizzou. What's the reason for Mizzou baseball struggling? Two MLB markets within 2 hours of campus/competition is just that good/facilities? Almost wish they would have just built a new stadium where the softball field is. That looks incredible and was awesome to see sold out.
A: Mizzou doesn't have the money to think about building a baseball stadium. It’s just not feasible in any way short of someone dropping about $50 million on the program—the same program that can’t afford outfield turf. The department is going to be about $30 million in the hole due to revenue losses caused by COVID - and it's a department that's operated at a budget deficit for the last four years. So, no money means no new stadium.
Why can't baseball thrive? Lots of factors. Crummy spring weather. A stadium that's isolated from the rest of campus - with terrible parking options. Students have zero interest in the program. Otherwise, college baseball is a niche sport that just hasn't resonated with the masses in this part of the state. All of which makes it harder to recruit elite talent to compete with the superpowers in the SEC.
Bieser’s contract is through the 2024 season. Mizzou isn’t in a place financially to bag the baseball coach after his first losing season. He’ll get a chance to get the program on track. Let’s not forget, from 2017-19 he won more games than any Mizzou baseball coach in their first three years on the job.
Q: What is the secondary looking like for next year after the draft and transfer departures? Does it make signing Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans even more crucial?
A: Evans would be a great addition. (I’m told he was in Columbia on Friday for a visit. He’s also considering Texas, Notre Dame and Texas Tech.) At cornerback, Mizzou returns an obvious starter in Ennis Rakestraw. Ish Burdine and Chris Shearin will be in the running for starting jobs - MU will play three corners in its 4-2-5 base scheme - and maybe some of the freshmen. I'd say safety is less of a concern at this point. Martez Manuel and JC Carlies are your likely starters with Shawn Robinson, Jalani Williams, Mason Pack, Tyler Jones and a few young guys in the mix for depth and competition.