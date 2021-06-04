Mizzou in the mix for five-star receiver Luther Burden

Here's a look at some of the highlights of our weekly chat with Mizzou fans.

Q: Is the smoke around Luther Burden real? Would be a huge get and momentum shifter.

A: I don't know how to define or measure smoke, So, Mizzou is clearly in the mix for the five-star receiver from East St. Louis High, formerly Cardinal Ritter. The competition should be fierce. Burden, who is still officially committed to Oklahoma, also has June visits planned for Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma and a July trip to Indiana. He has settled on four of his five official visits: Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida. With all those trips planned I'd expect this process to play out over months not days or weeks with no quick decision looming.

But Mizzou is certainly in the battle.

Q: I really enjoyed your column about Quin Snyder this past week. He worked really hard and paid his dues after his dismissal from Mizzou to get to where he is now. I know it is futile to say “what if”, but man, “what if”. What a coach!