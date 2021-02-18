Mizzou on the bubble? Cuonzo on the hot seat? Let's take a timeout for some perspective

MU also brings back four starters on the O-line, a handful of proven playmakers on offense, the entire defensive line and some key pieces at corner, safety and linebacker. There's a lot to like about the returning roster.

Q: Who is accountable for the debacle which has become the second half of a MIzzou men's basketball game? Which individual(s) are managing the game and need to be held accountable. Players, coaches, both?

I understand the buyout component of Coach Martin's contract. Is he the man to get this program to the next level which at this point seems to be middle of the SEC standings and a few wins over .500 overall. In my mind, doubt is starting to creep in. And, I realize Coach Martin and the team have had to contend with COVID-19, J. Tilmon's absence the last couple of games, etc. Other teams have had to deal with the same issues though. As Coach Parcells always says, "You are what your record says you are."