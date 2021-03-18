Mizzou projections and some reality checks on the Cardinals: Ben Fred's view from Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — We answer readers questions about Mizzou's long-term and immediate future and take a firsthand look at the St. Louis Cardinals as they head into the home stretch of spring training. Here are the highlights from our Wednesday chat.
Q: In a year or so, Mizzou is going to have to decide if it will offer Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin an extension. What should the answer be? Can he lead the Tigers to a championship, conference or otherwise?
A: I think Cuonzo will get an extension this offseason.
Some perspective is needed.
This is Martin's second NCAA Tournament appearance in the three seasons in which there was an NCAA Tournament to play.
It's happened after he took over what had become the least competitive Power 5 team in the nation.
Before he arrived, Mizzou had not gone dancing since 2012-13.
Mizzou has not won an NCAA Tournament game, mind you, since 2010.
The Tigers won a combined eight SEC games in the three seasons before Martin was hired.
And yet there are some who want to focus more on the fact the up-and-down Tigers blew some leads and lost to some rotten teams more than they acknowledge that same team, the one picked to finish 10th in the conference, beat nine teams that are in this NCAA Tournament. Nine!
Some Mizzou fans have legitimately lost touch of reality, showing a lack of patience and understanding of the team's injury history that is surprising for a team that has never once been to a Final Four.
Martin is the man for the job.
One more thing. He's 49 years old. He has adapted and adjusted more in the past three seasons than he has at any point in his career, as evidenced by the uptick in offensive tempo this season. He's 5-2 in his last seven games against Top-25 teams. Why assume he's at some sort of false ceiling?
One thing that would help? A more positive vibe around the program. I mean that. Social media was full of fans advocating for their teams' seed lines as the bracket reveal approached. One of the national analysts pointed out an abundance of Mizzou fans ripping their own team. It's odd. Some of the same fans who gripe about Martin not landing EJ Liddell refuse to acknowledge Mizzou's chances of doing so are lessened by the empty seats at Mizzou Arena despite a winning team -- pre COVID restrictions.
The Norm Stewart era was a long time ago. Mizzou chased him off, too, remember. Thought he had a ceiling.
Q: Cardinals fans are worried about Paul DeJong's slow spring start. Should they be?
A: He's looking better here lately. Smoked a B-game homer off Jack Flaherty this week to prove it. I think he's just been a tick or two off timing-wise. Not truly worried yet, but he has had some awkward at-bats. I get it.
Most of the DeJong frustration, I think, stems from two things.
Per adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS+) his offense has declined every season he's been in the league for four consecutive seasons.
An OPS+ of 100 is league average.
Here's DeJong year by year . . .
2017: 121
2018: 102
2019: 99
2020: 84.
His upcoming age-27 season would be a good time to reverse that trend, and it should happen now that he's in a lineup that should help him, because it's been improved.
The lack of lineup help has put unfair expectations on DeJong in the past, I think. He never screamed cleanup hitter. He was a hopeful cleanup hitter. Similar to Harrison Bader being rolled out as a key face of the team before he was ready, sometimes the Cardinals seem to move too fast with young guys in creating unfair hype. Now that they have pillars that can and should get those expectations, I think it should and will help guys like Bader and DeJong.
Q: Prediction for Mizzou-Oklahoma?
A: Two teams disappointed with how things ended.
Oklahoma from a better conference.
Wild card is what teams play like after vegging out in a hotel for that long.
Could be some bad games as tournament starts.
I've got Mizzou winning and then losing to Gonzaga.
We did a bracket challenge for STLToday.com.
Mine is in there.
Big on Iowa. Big on Baylor.
Check it out and see if you can beat me.
There are good prizes.
I don't get any if I win, I have been told. Sad!
Q: Are people getting out ahead of themselves with high expectations for Tyler O'Neill?
A: I have often warned to pump the brakes on the Tyler O'Neill hype machine. But I will say this. While the spring numbers are great -- 12 for 24 with 3 doubles and 2 homers as of Tuesday -- the how behind them is the most impressive. He's taking what pitchers give him. He's not swinging out of his shoes. He's allowing his natural power to work for him and worrying about making contact. He's hitting to all fields. The other day he fell behind Max Scherzer. Curveball coming. He just poked it into right field, not trying to do too much, and got a double out of it. It was the only extra-base hit against Scherzer on the day. With Paul DeJong's slow start, it's not crazy to think O'Neill could be hitting 4 or 5 to start the season as the Cards try to ride his hot streak. Yes, he has been streaky. This season will be about consistency for him, and there's a track record there that says slow-playing grand expectations is probably wise. But a GREAT spring. He's done everything you could possibly want to see, and more.
Q: Are the Cardinals going to regret not signing Jake Odorizzi?
A: Grading that non-move now won't do us much good.
How does Odorizzi pitch for the Astros?
How do the alternate rotation candidates pitch for the Cards?
And, the big one, how soon are Mikolas and Kim back?
If the Cardinals' rotation falls apart, and Mikolas and Kim never get right, and the first year of Arenado is wasted because the Cardinals took a pass on Odorizzi, then it's going to be mentioned. A lot.
He was a fit. They passed. It could blow up in their face, but it has not yet.
Here's what I want to know, and it's not something the Cardinals are going to answer at this time: If Odorizzi was still on the board when Mikolas got hurt, would Odorizzi be a Cardinal? Because the free-agent options looked a lot less appealing the day he signed with the Astros. That was right before the latest Mikolas setback that took him out of the equation for the first start of the regular season. I think a few things are going on now. One, the outside options are not very appealing. Two, the Cardinals do want to test the depth: Gant, Ponce de Leon, Woodford and Oviedo. Three, that depth could be as decent as the available options out there, flawed veterans whose primes are likely past their prime. And four, I think the Cardinals are thinking Kim and Mikolas are both going to be back relatively soon. Kim (back tightness) has been playing catch again. Mikolas (shoulder) is resuming some baseball activities.
Q: What role do you see the Cardinals creating for Alex Reyes now that he's in the bullpen?
A: The front office is talking about this X-factor role as a 100-inning reliever where he does a little bit of everything and builds up enough workload to be a starter in 2022.
The manager brushed off the idea of an innings target and gushed about the ways Reyes can help in high-leverage situations, most likely late in games, and potentially some in save situations.
See the rub?
It's not hard to imagine Reyes falling into that lane where he's too valuable as a reliever that the Cardinals annually talk themselves out of letting him start.
Trevor Rosenthal 2.0?
We'll see.
Q: Who enters the season with the closer job?
A: I think it will be closer by committee for a while at the start, in part because Jordan Hicks did not sound certain he's going to be pitching back-to-back days by the end of camp. You all know the names of guys who could make some appearances there besides Hicks: Helsley, Gallegos, Cabrera, Miller. There's another one to mention. Alex Reyes. The Cardinals dropped him into a save opportunity the other day and Shildt gushed about how good he looked doing it after it worked. If you are wondering how Reyes is going to be mixed into the closer conversation and also reach that 100-inning mark, I would say, great question. If I had to guess today, I would guess that Reyes pitches well in short-burst, high-leverage use this season, usually in innings eight and nine. And around this time next year the Cardinals are saying he didn't get enough innings to be a starter in 2022.
Q: What adjustments, if any, are in play this spring for Tommy Edman?
A: It's no big secret. He needs to find the best balance, for him, between being aggressive and being smart. He was not rewarded for it, but he did seem to take a step in the right direction last season in that department. As a rookie he swung at 32.4 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone. He dropped it to 29 percent in the strange season that was 2020. He's an aggressive swinger and you don't want to rob that from a player, because it's part of his identity, and sometimes he hits balls well. But if he can find the right balance, he will start taking more walks and help the OBP that way. He's walked just once this spring. He also decreased his swing percentage on balls in the strike zone last season. He thinks he might have been too picky on good pitches. He's a hitter, after all. The other thing is, he's working to beat the shift. He pulled too many pitches on the ground last season as a left-handed batter, and teams adjusted. He's working on getting back to hitting it up the middle, and where the defenders are not. He has the bat skill to do that. Not all do.
Q: How has John Gant looked so far this spring? What about Jack Flaherty?
A: Good. Seems to be the leading candidate to fill the gap in the rotation as Mikolas and Kim try to get back as soon as they can.
Personally I like Gant more as a reliever because of his reliability and regularity in that role, and because of his limited ceiling as a starter. But he's reliable enough and pitching well this spring. He gets to use more of his pitches, like that sharp curveball he showed off last outing, as a starter.
He tends to get shelled the third time through the lineup, so I would not expect him to face it very often if he starts. Will be a quick-hook situation then.
For Flaherty, hard to say. He's only made two Grapefruit League starts, and one of those was for just one inning. Half of his spring starts have come on the backfields, one against Astros minor leaguers in a B game and the other against Cardinals teammates. Seems to be giving up more home runs than he would like, but he's also been adamant he's tinkering on stuff that he's not disclosing. So, who knows. But Cardinals need him to be the man, and early. The rotation is wobbly. It needs Flaherty and Adam Wainwright to set the tone. I expect he won't pitch super deep into games to start the season but once the Cardinals are ready to let him go he needs to help carry the innings load. There are a lot of starters, especially if Mikolas is out for a while, who are going to be 5-6 inning types. Flaherty and Wainwright need to be workhorses.
Q: Do you have any concerns about the trend toward digital, computer-monitored strike zones? If so what are the biggest ones?
A: I do. First up, pitch framing. It's an art. Few if any do it better than Yadier Molina. Turning a ball into a strike with a subtle move of the wrist. Tricking the umpire's eye. That's part of baseball. It's beautiful. Could be gone. Can't frame for a computer ump. I also worry about the cheating element. If there's a way to distort, a team will. We know that by now.
Q: Any thoughts on the news about the XFL and the CFL considering some sort of partnership?
A: The official statement said a lot of nothing. Just empty words about exploring ideas. Seems to me like the best way to have a chance of being an NFL alternative and perhaps -- eventually -- competitor would be to have every non-NFL league under the same umbrella. Two alternative leagues like the CFL and the XFL split talent and resources that, if combined, could produce a better singular product, right? I can see the appeal of that. If that league (XFL or hybrid XFL/CFL overlooks what happened in St. Louis when it comes time to plant and or revive teams, that would be a big oversight.
Q: Have any Cardinals on-field personnel received the COVID vaccine? Are they going to make that public knowledge?
A: Major League Baseball made a very no-nonsense demand to its teams that it does not want to find out about MLB representatives "line jumping" to get the vaccine. Will there be instances of that? I'm sure there will be. I don't know of any at this time. I also don't know where the line is anymore. As the restrictions begin to lift on who can get the vaccine, I'm sure pro sports will be quick to get it. Almost all of them have partnerships with major hospitals. There doesn't seem to be a lot of rhyme or reason now for who gets it and when. My social media feed is full of people who do not fall under the guidelines getting the vaccine.
I did ask Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks if he has been vaccinated because of his condition (diabetic) and the fact it was part of his opt-out decision last season, along with his continued recovery from Tommy John. He said he's keeping that between him and team doctors. That's his right to do so.
Q: Is Nolan Arenado one of the best defensive third baseman in history, right now, today?
A: Yep. And that's been proven time and time again this spring even. Enjoy it.