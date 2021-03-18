Mizzou projections and some reality checks on the Cardinals: Ben Fred's view from Jupiter

A: It's no big secret. He needs to find the best balance, for him, between being aggressive and being smart. He was not rewarded for it, but he did seem to take a step in the right direction last season in that department. As a rookie he swung at 32.4 percent of pitches outside of the strike zone. He dropped it to 29 percent in the strange season that was 2020. He's an aggressive swinger and you don't want to rob that from a player, because it's part of his identity, and sometimes he hits balls well. But if he can find the right balance, he will start taking more walks and help the OBP that way. He's walked just once this spring. He also decreased his swing percentage on balls in the strike zone last season. He thinks he might have been too picky on good pitches. He's a hitter, after all. The other thing is, he's working to beat the shift. He pulled too many pitches on the ground last season as a left-handed batter, and teams adjusted. He's working on getting back to hitting it up the middle, and where the defenders are not. He has the bat skill to do that. Not all do.