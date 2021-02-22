Molina back for 2022? Here's why it might make sense for the Cardinals

A: Not really soured, but they're somewhat at arm's length. The thing to remember is Flaherty is under control for three more seasons, and the Cardinals expect to compete for a title in all of those seasons, as it stands now. Flaherty could help greatly in that endeavor. If he gets away after that, well ...

Q: How do you see the starting pitching lining up?

A: Jack Flaherty, Kwang-hyun Kim, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and the other starter or two would come from Carlos Martinez, John Gant or Alex Reyes.

Q: I am concerned about what Adam Wainwright’s numbers will look like when the team asks him to start 25-plus games. … If his ERA balloons and the good starts come further and further apart, will the team slow his workload down?

A: Of course, the team -- and Wainwright -- would react to a dip in performance. Wainwright doesn't want to take up space if he can't pitch to his satisfaction. He would retire if he felt poorly about what he was doing.

Q: Your thoughts on the three-batter rule?

A: I don't like it. If you aren't happy with your reliever facing more than one hitter, he shouldn't have to. The rule did not have its intended effect on game times, which got even longer.