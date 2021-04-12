Mozeliak's February optimism about the rotation is eclipsed by April's reality

A: Interesting comparison. It's there, for sure. The slider and athleticism is what brings them together. Oviedo has more velocity, more margin for error as a result. Flaherty has more feel and command of four pitches -- that's what stood out for him at the young age and when he arrived in the majors. He came with a polished selection of pitches, and the steady delivery that flows from his athleticism. Oviedo had to get there. He is closer. He doesn't have four pitches at his fingertips today, but he's closer than he was last year, and that changeup plays. We'll see how it goes in his next outing. There are definitely elements of overlap between the Oviedo of today and Flaherty of his debut -- and you can see how quickly Flaherty adapted to the level because of the pitches and consistency he had, and why the Cardinals are trying to quicken that learning curve for Oviedo.