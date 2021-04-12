Mozeliak's February optimism about the rotation is eclipsed by April's reality

The Cardinals outfield has been an anchor - and not in a good way. The pitching depth has been challenged by injuries. We address some of the early-season angst felt by Cardinals fans.
Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: The Cardinals rotation is a bad as advertised in spring training. How do you quickly fix a staff era of 6.57 that ranks last in MLB? Will Kwang Hyun Kim and Miles Mikolas help enough?
A: Kwang Hyun Kim will pitch this season -- and imminently. He'll soon be scheduled for a start for the Cardinals, and that could happen as soon as this weekend in Philadelphia. That's how his schedule is working. By the time the Cardinals return from the upcoming road trip, he'll have made a start for them. He came out feeling good from his outing yesterday, at last check, and they'll know more about that (Monday) afternoon.
Miles Mikolas is a bigger concern, yes, and worth watching as he now starts to re-create the spring training schedule for a starter.
Those two alone won't correct the rotation. The Cardinals need more from the pitchers who are in the rotation, and that includes No. 1 Jack Flaherty, and goes from there. They need more consistency, more innings, and even while expectations are dialed back a bit for the start of the season because they're going to be so conservative with the innings/workload.
Comment: “I think the strength of this rotation is not to think about it solely as five names, but to think about the depth of it,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “We are going to have the ability to be flexible in a time where being flexible might be critical for success.”
This is just one instance of reporting by the Post-Dispatch of this so-called depth. Plenty more mentions of the so-called depth in these chats the last three months. I’m starting to question the validity of those people’s opinions.
Answer: These people? Mozeliak owns that quote, not the Post-Dispatch. He said it, we relayed it. The messenger does not own the comment -- but can provide commentary afterward. Perhaps that's where there are the caveats. If not, let's offer some here. That story is from Feb. 12, 2021. Since then Kwang Hyun Kim has gone on the injured list, Miles Mikolas has gone on the IL. That's two-fifths of the planned rotation, and that cannot be ignored. That's a hit to the team, to its depth, and when considered in conjunction with the trade of Austin Gomber, that's now a third of the starters the Cardinals thought they could count on entering the season being injured or elsewhere. The comment is locked in amber -- a product of the time and the optimism of Feb. 12. Here we are with one-third of that depth unavailable, and it's no wonder it hasn't shown up yet as a strength.
And to think I got scolded for picking the Brewers to win the division because they had the better pitching to start the year.
Q: Isn’t it blatantly obvious that the Cardinals need to add an outfield bat? Even if Bader comes back they are no better offensively.
A: It has been for years. Look no further than the Cardinals’ actions. They signed Dexter Fowler to be their center fielder and hit leadoff. They traded for Marcell Ozuna to be the left fielder and bat cleanup. Their actions have said they see the need for an outfield bat and are still looking for the expected production to manifest.
Q: Matt Carpenter should get an extended look at second base. Unlike all the young hitters and Paul DeJong, Carpenter looks like he has an idea what to do in the batter’s box. Your thoughts?
A: That's one of the binds the Cardinals are in, for sure. They are looking at alternatives because no one has run away with the opportunity. Harrison Bader could return to center field when ready by default, not incumbency. That's not what the Cardinals wanted to see when they threw the outfield wide open for these players to grab and take playing time -- for good. As you outline, Carpenter's at-bats have produced more indications of future success than the others. Which says as much about the other hitters right now as it does Carpenter's lighting strikes of what the manager called bad luck, so far.
Q: Aren't you tired of Mike Schildt propping up "All-Star" Paul DeJong? His two full seasons of below league average of hitting with RISP is indicative that he's a 6/7 hitter, and that putting him at cleanup was unfair and actually may have sent him back to his fragile mental state he was in …
A: I don't think Paul DeJong is fragile mentally. That's such an odd thing to say about another person without knowing them. Is this some vague reference to him talking about the anxiety he had with runners in scoring position a few years ago? If so, doesn't it take some kind of mental strength and awareness to admit that publicly? Appearing in an All-Star Game is forever. It's on a player's Baseball-Reference.com page for good, and it's not going to be removed if that player gets (released) for the thrill of the fans or doesn't hit .250 the following season. It just is. What would you expect a manager to say about a player he has cast and counted on as the cleanup hitter? He's going to speak confidently about that hitter -- privately and especially publicly. I guess I expect that, and don't get caught up in the semantics or the titles, and instead focus on the production and ask about that.
DeJong looks like a hitter caught in-between. That balance he talked about having in Cincy shifted on him -- look at the walks, or lack thereof. Look at the timing he has at the plate, and how that reveals his reaction to the fastball. Yes, asking him to be cleanup and shortstop seems like a lot -- and has for a while, and yet the Cardinals continue to stick with this. Or, did. We're seeing that shift. And it speaks, again, to the lack of back-half production in the lineup.
Q: It’s early, but can the Cardinals contend with this outfield?
A: The outfielders continue to be a drag on the offense, and this is not a team that can contend for the division title with an anchor like that. The pitching has been frayed by injury, and it needs more from the offense in order to keep the bullpen from becoming splintered. At the moment the Cardinals are weakening a strength (bullpen) to cover the innings exposed by the rotation, and if they also have to handle little run support that will only increase the strain and lead to a rupture.
Comment: We need to separate politics and social Issues from sports. The Masters wasn't cancelled. I'm afraid we're going down a bad road. Sports should be a break from the news of the day.
A: Sports is entertainment, I get that. But let's not act as if sports haven't always been political. Sports has always been political. Why didn't the U.S. participate in the 1980 Olympics? Why is the Miracle on Ice so important -- if not for its political penumbra? Jesse Owens in Berlin. Jackie Robinson in Brooklyn. Hey, remember when Rick Monday was celebrated for yanking the U.S. flag from people about to burn it -- yeah, political. That's on highlight reels all over baseball as a show of the game's patriotism. It's always been political. And even today's modern sports stars like the U.S. women's team and their advocacy and right to equal compensation. Sports is political. And it's part of why we love them, even if we don't always agree with them.
Q: How would you compare Johan Oviedo to Jack Flaherty circa 2017/18 when Jack was getting his footing in the big leagues? Good fastball, two usable secondary pitches, at least. Is additional control the only thing keeping Oviedo from being a No. 3 starter or better?
A: Interesting comparison. It's there, for sure. The slider and athleticism is what brings them together. Oviedo has more velocity, more margin for error as a result. Flaherty has more feel and command of four pitches -- that's what stood out for him at the young age and when he arrived in the majors. He came with a polished selection of pitches, and the steady delivery that flows from his athleticism. Oviedo had to get there. He is closer. He doesn't have four pitches at his fingertips today, but he's closer than he was last year, and that changeup plays. We'll see how it goes in his next outing. There are definitely elements of overlap between the Oviedo of today and Flaherty of his debut -- and you can see how quickly Flaherty adapted to the level because of the pitches and consistency he had, and why the Cardinals are trying to quicken that learning curve for Oviedo.
Q: Has Mike Shildt given any explanation for not giving John Nogowski a start in the outfield? For an outfield not contributing offensively, finding playing time for the guy who hit his way onto the roster seems like a no-brainer.
A: Yes, he feels he has better options when it comes to the holistic view of the position -- that is offense and defense. That's his explanation. Could still see him out there when the matchup on the mound is one that is obvious for him.
Q: Situational hitting: A strategy in baseball used by batters in an inning, most often with men on base, to either advance runners or score runners by the most efficient or effective means possible.
Do the cards go over this in spring training? I see many trying to hit a five-run homer when a single would score a run or two.
A: They do. So much. Yes. And they do it in batting practice, too, during the season. And they do it in Ball Talk. And they build games around it in spring training. And they have contests for doing it successfully. It's pretty standard in spring. What has changed is the philosophy across baseball -- and you can see this with teams like the Mets, Braves, and on and on -- that hitting the ball hard works in situational ball, too. That moves the runner over. That moves the runner in. And so on. Contact is part of the execution. When teams talk about hard contact, contact is part of the goal. So what you're seeing is not isolated to the Cardinals. It's just that other teams may be executing it better than the Cardinals are, at least anecdotally.