Opening statements: 3 positives we've seen from the Cardinals so far

A: The cleanup hitter, Paul DeJong, did hit two homers in a game Saturday. The leadoff man, Tommy Edman, had a big spring and should be fine, but the Cardinals could go with Dylan Carlson if they need to. I was unaware that the season was coming to a close..

Q: The Cards are a good left-handed bat short, and it’s not Matt Carpenter or Justin Williams. Are you surprised they didn’t make more of an effort to get a lefty bat?

A: They are a left-handed batter short, unless Carpenter recaptures some of his old form. The club will give him a little time, but the Cardinals might have to look for a left-handed hitter, probably an outfielder, later in the season.

Q: Tony La Russa went out on top in 2011. Why did he come back to manage?

A: He started watching all his ball games from upstairs as an executive or later a consultant, and he decided he could do it better, or at least differently than what he saw down below. He wanted to have something to do with his team winning every game, and he felt this was his best shot. Plus, he's never gotten the White Sox out of his system. They were his first love.