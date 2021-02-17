O'Reilly? Tarasenko? If the Blues have a next gear, where will they find it?

A: One of the reasons Vegas did so well in its first season is because teams got too cute trying to save certain players and made deals with the Golden Knights that ended up helping them put together a good team. Doug Armstrong has pretty much said they're not going to do that. They accept the fact they are going to lose a player they would like to keep, but they also realize that it will be only one. The only strategic move thrown out in the past is whether the Blues could leave Justin Faulk exposed and his contract would scare the Kraken away, but I think that's pretty much off the boards now. If Faulk were exposed, he would be gone.

Q: Will the Blues try to re-sign Mike Hoffman?

A: Yes, though they likely won't be able to offer as much money as some other teams. Unless they can win him over and sign him before he goes on the market and the bidding begins, it could be tough. But who knows how the flat cap works out, or what the market for Hoffman looks like after this season?

Q: Carl Gunnarsson’s age showed in the Arizona series. Maybe a couple of healthy scratch games would inspire him or give someone else a chance to compete. You thoughts?