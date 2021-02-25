Pinson's funk leaves Mizzou fans feeling the Blues

The recent Tigers slide has fans questioning a Martin extension and exactly where the team stacks up in the SEC. Here's the wrap from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: To me, the issue that is such a concern and so puzzling is how a veteran team and Coach Martin can perform at a consistently inconsistent pattern. It appeared the other night we were unprepared to play that game. There was no excuse for not being ready for Ole Miss and the defense they threw at us. A big game with big post season ramifications. I put that on Coach. What does your crystal ball tell you? Should I just accept the fact that we are just a .500 SEC team?
A: Missouri can win every game left on the schedule and lose every game left on the schedule. If you're good enough to beat Alabama and Illinois, then you're good enough to go into Gainesville and beat Florida and good enough to beat LSU at home. But the way Mizzou is playing right now - outside of Saturday's showing against a pretty bad South Carolina team - the Tigers are going to have to dig deep and figure out what's holding them back in these winnable games.
The Gators are a good team, far from great. They've lost to bad teams (South Carolina, Mississippi State) and beaten some really good teams (West Virginia, LSU).
As for the Ole Miss game, the struggles against the zone were surprising because most teams don't play zone against Mizzou - because Mizzou usually scores pretty well against a zone. Ole Miss got out of its zone quickly in the first meeting in Oxford after MU hit some early shots. But the Rebels stuck with it on Tuesday and sometimes morphed back and forth between zone and man and it led to a lot of indecision and standing around from Mizzou's point guard. MU is getting good play right now from Tilmon, Brown and Mark Smith. Pinson has been pretty atrocious lately. Dru Smith has struggled in the clutch. If both of those guys struggle, this team has no chance.
Q: I don't know which is more painful to watch: Pinson standing around instead of being aggressive or the Blues ineffective power play. I don't understand how Martin or his assistants didn't see that it was putting Buggs in and pulling Pinson out in the second half that they came back from the 9 point half time deficit. As soon as the game was close he put Pinson back in and left him there. At what point do you have to go with what was successful instead of who it is?
A: I understand the frustration, and it's a tough call on Martin's part. Pinson is the team's leading scorer. He's shown the ability to score a lot of points and be the best offensive player on the floor. At last check, no player in the SEC has scored more points in a game than his 36 against TCU. When you've got a minute left and absolutely need to score, it makes sense to keep him in the game over Buggs. In hindsight maybe they go a different direction. It's not like Buggs was all that productive on Tuesday: no points, three turnovers, one assist. But in stretches the team seems to play better with him on the floor. We can't ignore the defensive component here either. Pinson can be a bad on-ball defender.
Q: Regardless of the recent results, doesn't it feel early to be talking extension with Cuonzo since he still has three years left?
A: Not if he has interest from other schools and MU wants to make a stronger commitment to him. I stand behind everything I wrote on Tuesday about his situation. The job he's done at Mizzou will be seen more favorably outside the state of Missouri, while the other factors will make him an attractive option for some schools. Mizzou doesn't have to break the bank to extend his deal.
I thought this was pretty interesting from my story in today's paper: When you add in total salary, benefits and bonuses, Barry Odom made almost 48 percent more in his fourth season ($4.3 million) than Martin made in his third season ($2.9 million). That's not to say Martin is underpaid, but if he guides Mizzou to a second NCAA tourney in four years after taking over the controls of the Titanic when it was nearly all the way submerged, then you can make a case Mizzou should rework his deal, especially if he has leverage from another offer. If you let him walk, would you be willing to pay more for a replacement?
Mizzou operated at a budget deficit of $9 million last year — and that’s before the revenue-sucking pandemic impacted the balance sheets. Plus, MU is still facing a $9-10 million reduction in SEC bowl distribution from the NCAA postseason ban. In other words, MU isn’t in position to be handing out major raises or pay a new coach a hefty salary.
Q: Dave, what do you see as the biggest on-field challenge for our new defensive coordinator?
A: In no particular order ...
1. Depth in the secondary. This team has one proven SEC safety in Martez Manuel. Who fills the other roles? And does the 4-2-5 scheme employ a third cornerback or third safety? Shawn Robinson will have a great chance this spring to assert himself in the competition.
2. How do you balance out the depth along the D-line? All those senior linemen returned for another season. The depth could become a real asset once roles emerge.
3. Who rushes the passer off the edge? Can Trajan Jeffcoat build on his 2020?
4. Who replaces Nick Bolton at inside linebacker?
5. How can this defense create more turnovers? It was supposed to be a strength last year. It was not.
Q: Your perspective, please, on what is ailing Xavier Pinson. Have our opponents figured the key to shutting him down defensively, is he mentally drifting, got full of himself after 36 point game or something else. I'm not an NBA fan, but I don't see a skill level that allows him to play in the NBA. Thanks.
A: He's clearly not ready for the NBA. He can't defend bigger, stronger NBA guards. You can be undersized in the NBA but you better have other elite skills, like shooting or passing. He's not a consistently great passer and he's a career 32 percent 3-point shooter, which is his exact percentage this year. That’s far from elite.
I can't tell you what's going on with him right now. I thought he played a solid game against South Carolina. He turned down the bad shots he had been taking. He played within himself and took care of the ball. Against Ole Miss, he just wasn't very aggressive especially after his first couple drives came up empty and didn't draw a foul
Q: It seems like Drinkwitz is really going to push Bazelak to get better this spring. What is Bazelak's ceiling?
A: We saw flashes of his ability last year and I think he can be an all-conference quarterback who throws 30 touchdowns a year. He's got the accuracy, the toughness, the decision-making, the poise. He's not a dynamic athlete, but that's OK. He probably doesn't have Blaine Gabbert's arm strength. But that's OK. There's no reason he can't be great, as long as more playmakers around him develop. He is definitely an incumbent. I’d be shocked if he’s not the Week 1 starter.
Q: It seems like Ole Miss ALWAYS has our number. I had this thought before the game and later saw you cite our record as 3-15 all time against them. This is a head scratcher given they are, at best, a middle of the pack conference team. I know we have been too since joining the conference, but do you have any thoughts on why they continually smoke us? Also, what's our all time record against Kentucky for comparison? I'm guessing it's better than 3-15.
A: Nope. Mizzou is 2-13 all-time against Kentucky. The only MU coach to beat UK? Cuonzo Martin.
I think Mizzou fans would be surprised how much better Ole Miss has been during MU's time in the SEC. Ole Miss is 81-78 in SEC play since the Tigers joined the SEC. That's not great ... but, consider: Over that same time, Mizzou is 57-101 in SEC play. That's 24 more wins over the same timespan. So if you take out the head-to-head meetings, Ole Miss is still 66-75 compared to Mizzou at 54-86. That's still a nine-win difference. MU has never finished better than tied for fourth in the SEC and has more double-digit place finishes (five) than single (three) heading into this season. I sometimes think fans forget MU was just 8-46 in the SEC under Anderson — and better than .500 only twice in the six other seasons between Haith and Martin.