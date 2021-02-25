Pinson's funk leaves Mizzou fans feeling the Blues

Q: It seems like Drinkwitz is really going to push Bazelak to get better this spring. What is Bazelak's ceiling?

A: We saw flashes of his ability last year and I think he can be an all-conference quarterback who throws 30 touchdowns a year. He's got the accuracy, the toughness, the decision-making, the poise. He's not a dynamic athlete, but that's OK. He probably doesn't have Blaine Gabbert's arm strength. But that's OK. There's no reason he can't be great, as long as more playmakers around him develop. He is definitely an incumbent. I’d be shocked if he’s not the Week 1 starter.

Q: It seems like Ole Miss ALWAYS has our number. I had this thought before the game and later saw you cite our record as 3-15 all time against them. This is a head scratcher given they are, at best, a middle of the pack conference team. I know we have been too since joining the conference, but do you have any thoughts on why they continually smoke us? Also, what's our all time record against Kentucky for comparison? I'm guessing it's better than 3-15.

A: Nope. Mizzou is 2-13 all-time against Kentucky. The only MU coach to beat UK? Cuonzo Martin.

I think Mizzou fans would be surprised how much better Ole Miss has been during MU's time in the SEC. Ole Miss is 81-78 in SEC play since the Tigers joined the SEC. That's not great ... but, consider: Over that same time, Mizzou is 57-101 in SEC play. That's 24 more wins over the same timespan. So if you take out the head-to-head meetings, Ole Miss is still 66-75 compared to Mizzou at 54-86. That's still a nine-win difference. MU has never finished better than tied for fourth in the SEC and has more double-digit place finishes (five) than single (three) heading into this season. I sometimes think fans forget MU was just 8-46 in the SEC under Anderson — and better than .500 only twice in the six other seasons between Haith and Martin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.