Power play woes: Should the Blues start declining penalties?

So that means there won’t be moves to bolster the back end. And if they had space, I think Mikkola is in a spot now where the Blues are prepared to play him. They can't keep jumping guys ahead of him.

Q: Vladimir Tarasenko, at his best, makes a huge difference on this team, right?

A: At his best, yes. Will the Blues see him at his best this season? Seems unlikely. He's been out a long time and has a lot of catching up to do. And the specter of his shoulder injury will hang over him.

Q: Do you have a read on Klim Kostin's place with the organization? I've seen that he could come back after the KHL season wraps up, but I could also see him taking a Dmitrij Jaskin route and becoming a big dog in Russia.

A: The Blues have been high on Kostin and have worked on his development. They have invested a lot in him. They sent him to the KHL so he could play this season, with the intention to bring him back, if needed. The KHL season has a week to go, then there's the playoffs. Kostin’s club, Avangard Omsk, is pretty high in the standings, so it could be a long run, and then he'll be back. I would think he will need two weeks from when he gets back to when he can play (It's been almost a week for Nathan Walker in quarantine, and he came from New York.)