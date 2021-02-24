Power play woes: Should the Blues start declining penalties?

In are weekly chat with Blues fans, we encountered a lot of angst about the Blues lack of performance on the power play and lack of speed overall. Here are some of the questions.
Q: What gives with the power play? … It’s in the worst shape I can remember in the last five or six years.
A: The Blues are fast running out of options on the power play. There aren't a lot of combinations that haven't been used. Getting some bodies back – Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz -- would help. Being more active seems to be what's missing. Getting the defenseman cranking shots and putting the puck in the mixer in front of the net would be a start. Just being more aggressive would help things. They're getting back to that mode of passing the puck around the perimeter for a long time, waiting for the right chance, which doesn't seem to come.
Follow-up: The Blues’ power play didn't just starting sucking this season. Many times last year it would have been better to decline getting a power play. The Blues are a heavy team with above average but not elite talent. We need Vladimir Tarasenko.
A: The power play has been a longstanding issue. With the arrival of Torey Krug and Mike Hoffman, this year looked to have an abundance of talent for that unit.
Someone recently, maybe Brayden Schenn, noted that the Blues aren't a team of superstars. Even with Doug Armstrong calling the shots, would the Blues put anyone on the Canadian Olympic team? Not clear that they would.
Q: How does this team compare to the 2018-19 group that went on the historic run after starting so poorly? This team just looks different, and not in a good way. Is that a fair assessment?
A: The big difference between this and the 2018-19 run is that team was, for the most part, healthy and not playing well. This team is not healthy and not playing well. Though that's relative. They're not playing well relative to their expectations, but they're still playing well enough to win a lot of nights. What's making it tough now is they don't have the manpower to do it. There is a big chunk of players missing, and no team has the depth needed to overcome what the Blues have gone through. Pretty much by definition, depth players are third- or fourth-line guys. No one has a depth top-six forward. The Blues need to get some bodies back to turn this around.
Q: With Carl Gunnarsson out for the year, am I correct in saying Doug Armstrong no longer has to make any moves to get cap compliant when Vladimir Tarasenko returns? Do you think he makes any moves to bolster the back end?
A: You are not correct. Gunnarsson being out does not entirely solve the problem. I sat down, figuratively, with the guy at capfriendly.com on Tuesday and went through the numbers.
Gunnarsson gets the Blues close, but not all the way. The problem is that because of the injuries, there are guys on the roster who wouldn't otherwise be here. Subtract Nikko Mikkola, Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose, and you get there. But to do that, the Blues have to get healthy players back. So if the Blues get Colton Parayko and Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak back and then send other guys back to the taxi squad, they'll be OK. Now, if one of those guys lands on long-term injured reserve, that would buy them the space. And then if there are more injuries, there's more problems. Right now, the injuries are not only messing up the on-ice product, but also the cap space.
So that means there won’t be moves to bolster the back end. And if they had space, I think Mikkola is in a spot now where the Blues are prepared to play him. They can't keep jumping guys ahead of him.
Q: Vladimir Tarasenko, at his best, makes a huge difference on this team, right?
A: At his best, yes. Will the Blues see him at his best this season? Seems unlikely. He's been out a long time and has a lot of catching up to do. And the specter of his shoulder injury will hang over him.
Q: Do you have a read on Klim Kostin's place with the organization? I've seen that he could come back after the KHL season wraps up, but I could also see him taking a Dmitrij Jaskin route and becoming a big dog in Russia.
A: The Blues have been high on Kostin and have worked on his development. They have invested a lot in him. They sent him to the KHL so he could play this season, with the intention to bring him back, if needed. The KHL season has a week to go, then there's the playoffs. Kostin’s club, Avangard Omsk, is pretty high in the standings, so it could be a long run, and then he'll be back. I would think he will need two weeks from when he gets back to when he can play (It's been almost a week for Nathan Walker in quarantine, and he came from New York.)
Kostin has expressed a desire to play in the NHL, and his chance is about to come. If he were here now, he likely would be in the lineup. But for legitimate reasons, the Blues decided it was best for him to play in the KHL, and he had to agree to go there. Has he gotten comfortable there? I don't know. Jaskin ended up there because the NHL had pretty much given up on him. I don't think the Blues or the NHL have given up on Kostin. If he wants to play in the NHL, his chances is about to come. Also, the injuries to the Blues were unforeseen. If the Blues were healthy at forward, Kostin wouldn't be playing.
Q: Will Jake Walman get a chance to play some serious minutes? He is a puck mover and has improved defensively.
A: Walman is, for the time being, the seventh defenseman. He is likely to get some ice time somewhere along the way here, whether it's trading off with Nikko Mikkola or with Robert Bortuzzo, or with someone else getting hurt, because that seems bound to happen. If Walman does get in in that situation, he will not get serious minutes, but more minutes than the token amounts he has gotten so far. The Blues have liked the progress he has made defensively. "He'll get an opportunity at some point," was what Berube told us Tuesday.
Q: Vince Dunn made a mistake and got benched a game. I know the Blues are shorthanded right now, but this wasn’t Zach Sanford’s first, second or third mistake this season. Why does Craig Berube love him so much?
A: Zach Sanford was a healthy scratch 11 times last season, so the team isn't afraid to do it. Right now, they can't, because they don't have the bodies. Sanford has the gift of potential and size, and they like his hockey sense. Sanford has shown that when he gets his act together, he can score goals. He was among the league leaders in scoring in the second half of last season. (A four-goal game will help that.) That's an upside they like and apparently are prepared to wait for. They have enough faith in his skills to use him on the power play and the penalty kill. He'll be on the second-unit power play again tonight.
In a normal season, Sanford might well have been a healthy scratch by now. He probably would have had a seat after the second San Jose game, where he was a minus-9 in Corsi. Confidence plays a big part in Sanford's game. When he loses confidence, he thinks too much and his game suffers. Berube thought Sanford played better against Los Angeles on Monday -- his Corsi was minus-4 -- but again, right now, they can't take him out. The Blues like what a good Sanford can provide. But he's shown that can't always be depended on.
Q: In his story today, Jim Thomas covered the reasons why Carl Gunnarsson likely has played his last game for the Blues. What a shame for it to end that way, if it does. Is there a small chance the Blues would bring him back next year as a veteran seventh defenseman, or has the ship sailed?
A: Sad to say, it's hard to see a way Gunnarsson comes back. Even if Vince Dunn ends up somewhere else, with Nikko Mikkola and Jake Walman and Scott Perunovich, there are young defenseman waiting to get ice time. Gunnarsson will be 35 next season and coming off what's likely a significant knee operation. He's not only unlikely to be with the Blues but unlikely to be elsewhere in the NHL.
Q: It seems the Blues are slow at everything. Making passes, dusting off the puck before shooting, situational decision making. We need a blowout win to change the team's psychology.
A: Any win would be welcome for the Blues. I've always thought that rather than a blowout win, a game where something fluky happens that goes your way is better for turning things around, because you start to think that maybe the fates are starting to smile on you. A game like the one against San Jose, where they turned a loss into a win in the final 40 seconds, would have seemed to me to be another springboard, but it wasn't. The problem with blowouts is once you get past 4-0, it's a lot of skating around, and both teams lose form. A tight game keeps a sharper focus on what needs to be done.
And yes, the Blues are slow on everything. The game does not seem instinctual at the moment.