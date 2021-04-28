Prediction: .500 hockey could be good enough to get the Blues to the postseason

What will it take for the Blues to lock up a playoff spot? Will Binnington start every game the rest of the way? Will Klim Kostin add a playoff spark? These are some of the questions we handled in our weekly hockey chat.

Q: With 10 games remaining, what are your thoughts on what the Blues have to do to make the playoffs?

A: The Blues have to win as many games as Arizona does, and the Blues have three more games to do it in. So unless Arizona has a very strong finish, which seems unlikely the way they have played of late, .500 hockey should do it for the Blues. They're close to a lock at 58 points. Los Angeles has as many games remaining as the Blues, but the Kings are in a position where they have to win three more than the Blues. Which is a lot.

But the Blues are going to have to win some games; this team has hit some rough patches during the season. A seven-game losing streak right now, which they're not far removed from, would really complicate matters.

Q: Avangard Omsk won the Gagarin Cup in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League on Wednesday afternoon. So what’s next for Blues prospect Klim Kostin? Do you see a role for him come playoff time?