Prospect Q & A: Steady reliever Whitley's fastball making a speedy ascent toward Cardinals' bullpen

KW: The higher you go up the older guys get, the more patience that they have, the better approach they have to hitting. It’s just something you have to get used to. You have to kind of figure out individually – you see a lot of guys, so you can’t really have a scouting report on every guy but you just kind of have to trust your stuff and go after guys. But know that the higher up you go the better approaches you’re going to see. You’re not going to be able to get away with pitches in the middle anymore. And if you get behind in counts, you’re going to get hurt. It’s all about getting ahead early, throwing a lot of strikes, and just knowing they’re smart hitters, too.