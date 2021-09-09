Quick Matter: Will a sluggish start derail Drinkwitz Express?

A: He never said he doesn't think they can win Saturday's game. He just said, as of Wednesday, the team hadn't improved enough in practice to beat Kentucky on the road. "We're nowhere near ready to play such a good team on the road." I thought that was fairly obvious on Saturday.

He also pointed out Mizzou wasn't a good road team last year: just 1-3 with losses to bad Tennessee and Mississippi State teams. Mizzou played one of its worst games at Florida last year.

He's just being realistic. He knows Kentucky is much improved. He knows his team doesn't have enough depth and talent to be overconfident it can easily win a game like this.

I'm sure there's some motivational factors at play, too, with the words he chooses. He's always calculated in everything he says publicly. But he also knows this team is far from a finished product.

Q: How much can we know about Kentucky after playing what appears to have been a fairly lousy (by FBS standards) team in their first game? Obviously, they appear better than last year and deserve to be about a touchdown favorite this week but I'm not sure they're the world-beaters they came off as, last weekend (and, hopefully, we're a little better than we appeared).