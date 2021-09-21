Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
A key lineup change, a resurgent leadoff hitter and a surprise off the bench have all become big reasons the Cardinals are surging toward October.
"He's just about the fastest person I've ever seen," Adam Wainwright says of Tyler O'Neill.
The Cardinals don't have to become trendsetters again to push back into the 90- to 100-victory range.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
In our weekly chat, Mizzou fans also ask about some Drinkwitz strategy and whether the defensive coordinator has what it takes.
There is very little pitching ready to come up yet, and that's where the club has to focus its attention.
The Cardinals will likely make the postseason if they go at least .500 the rest of the way.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.