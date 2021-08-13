Read the full transcript of columnist Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.
In his weekly chat with readers, the Cardinals beat writer looks at how analytics has become the tail that's wagging the dog and impacting the game.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Also, some initial reactions to Mizzou's hiring of Desiree Reed-Francois as athletic director.
In his weekly chat, Tom Timmermann explains that a lack of demand is causing a lack of movement for the St. Louis Blues players.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 10 a.m. live chat.
On Tuesday, the 55-56 Cardinals have yet another chance to reach .500 — to consummate their mediocrity with its official tag.
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.