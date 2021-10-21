Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1 p.m. live chat.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.