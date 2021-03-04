Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Mar 4, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat. ------ 0 comments Tags College-sports Fandom-sports Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Hicks, Carpenter, Molina and more: Goold's spring training takes on some Cardinal question marks Mar 2, 2021 Derrick Goold shares his observations from spring training as readers bring questions about key players and key issues. Subscriber only 5 bold predictions for the 2021 Cardinals: Ben Fred looks in the crystal ball Mar 2, 2021 During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Ben Frederickson was asked to take a look into the crystal ball. Here are some of the highlights. Subscriber only What's up with Tarasenko? The report from the road with the Blues 22 hrs ago Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch is the only St. Louis reporter covering the Blues on their current trip. He answers reader questions about updates on the team. Subscriber only Gordon: Track record shows that a personality bias doesn't color the Cardinals roster approach Feb 26, 2021 During his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, Jeff Gordon addressed questions about the racial makeup of the Cardinals roster and other issues about the Blues and Mizzou. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat Mar 1, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 1 p.m. Monday. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat Mar 2, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Subscriber only Pinson's funk leaves Mizzou fans feeling the Blues Feb 26, 2021 The recent Tigers slide has fans questioning a Cuonzo Martin extension and exactly where the team stacks up in the SEC. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of the Blues chat with Jim Thomas Mar 3, 2021 Get your questions ready and join in at 11 a.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Feb 25, 2021 Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions on Thursday. Subscriber only Power play woes: Should the Blues start declining penalties? Feb 25, 2021 Blues fans are developing a high frustration over the team's sluggish style and putrid power play.