Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou chat

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
The rotation is Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and ...?
Friendly, let's-have-fun style has served him well in a 34-year run as sports director at Channel 11.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Thanks to a trove of Jon Gruden’s offensive e-mails, the public got a look inside one of the NFL’s inner circles.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.