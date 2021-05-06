Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat May 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions in Thursday's live chat. ------ 0 comments Tags Fandom-sports College-sports Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only BenFred: Cardinals return to Plan A in outfield experiment, with encouraging results May 3, 2021 For the first time this season, the outfield the Cardinals wanted to start the season with started a home game Subscriber only Media Views: Jay Randolph has had a rough year, but Derby perks up longtime St. Louis sportscaster Apr 30, 2021 Heath problems, exit from Fairmount don't deter 86-year-old Randolph who'll be on air Friday with Kentucky Derby picks. Subscriber only Can Drinkwitz deliver another St. Louis Buckeye to Mizzou? Apr 29, 2021 There certainly would be a place for Jameson Williams on a Mizzou roster short on established playmakers. Subscriber only Ben Fred: The Cardinals can enjoy this Tsunami wave, but be wary of how the winds can shift May 5, 2021 During his weekly chat Ben Frederickson weighs in on the long-term future of Carlos Martinez, and the playoff future of the Blues. Subscriber only Goold: Emphasis on velocity is spinning out of control, smacking MLB right in the face May 4, 2021 Derrick Goold points out that over the past 15 years, pitchers are arriving younger, throwing harder and with less experience. Maybe baseball needs a correction. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat May 3, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 1 p.m. Monday. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat May 4, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Subscriber only Gordo: Kim, Oviedo represent the two sides of Cardinals' identity 11 hrs ago The two personify the need to win while balancing veterans and youngsters. Subscriber only Mike Hoffman's out of the dog house. Was it a wise move to have him there in the first place? Apr 30, 2021 Jeff Gordon plays fill in the blanks as he looks at the playoff prospects for the Blues. Subscriber only Hochman: Per usual, the Blues are purring because Perron is on his game May 2, 2021 In the past 11 games, David Perron has 12 points — and he is plus-four.