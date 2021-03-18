Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Mar 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat. ------ 0 comments Tags College-sports Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Rondon and Nogowski could force the Cardinals hand as they keep tearing things up at the plate Mar 16, 2021 Derrick Goold weighs in on some spring surprises and some big bats the Cardinals will be counting on in 2021. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cardinals chat Mar 15, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 1 p.m. Monday Subscriber only Blues' Mike Hoffman falling short in scoring, ice time and - it seems - his coach's confidence on defense 1 hr ago As the Blues work through a recent slump, Jim Thomas answers questions about the lineup, roster moves and expectations for the team. Subscriber only Mizzou projections and some reality checks on the Cardinals: Ben Fred's view from Jupiter 8 hrs ago Columnist Ben Frederickson takes a firsthand look at the St. Louis Cardinals as they head into the home stretch of spring training. Subscriber only Hicks, Carpenter, Molina and more: Goold's spring training takes on some Cardinal question marks Mar 2, 2021 Derrick Goold shares his observations from spring training as readers bring questions about key players and key issues. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of the Ben Frederickson chat from Jupiter Mar 17, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Wednesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Mar 11, 2021 - Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat Mar 12, 2021 Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat Mar 17, 2021 Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. Subscriber only Missed games and missed pitches might be bursting the bubble for the Billikens and Matt Carpenter Mar 10, 2021 Ben Frederickson makes projections about the Cardinals lineup, the NCAA Tournament and the road ahead for Adam Wainwright and Larry Rountree.