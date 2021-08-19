Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat

Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Milwaukee improved team and made a run as Birds sat by and dropped in standings.
Plus, a Tarasenko trade scenario, a fresh start at Mizzou and an explanation of why he's called Bobo in his weekly chats.
In a weekly chat with readers, the Post-Dispatch beat writer looks ahead to the series with Milwaukee.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1 p.m. live chat.
We also take a look at Kroenke's latest embarrassments, Mizzou's offense and Tarasenko's beefs.
Tom Timmermann looks at pressing questions for the St. Louis Blues in his weekly chat with readers.
The Cards haven’t entered a series against a team above .500 since the Reds on July 23.
Her football team was 0-6 at UNLV last season. Her men's basketball team was 12-15. But that doesn't paint the full picture.
In his weekly chat, Tom Timmermann explains that a lack of demand is causing a lack of movement for the St. Louis Blues players.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.