Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Feb 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat. ------ 0 comments Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only A salty Flaherty and 'legit' interest in a high-profile free-agent: Derrick Goold's view from Jupiter Feb 16, 2021 Our St. Louis Cardinals beat writer is on the scene at spring training, and he took questions Monday in his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights from that chat. Subscriber only Putting some perspective on Flaherty's tweets and his long-term relationship with the Cardinals Feb 17, 2021 Post-Dispatch readers went overtime in their weekly chat with columnist Ben Frederickson. Here are some of the high notes. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Cardinals chat live from Jupiter Feb 15, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat at 1 p.m. Monday as spring training gets set to begin. Subscriber only O'Reilly? Tarasenko? If the Blues have a next gear, where will they find it? 5 hrs ago It's going to be a weird year, hockey writer Tom Timmermann warns Blues fans during our weekly hockey chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat Feb 16, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat Feb 17, 2021 Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.