Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1 p.m. live chat.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.
In his weekly chat with readers, the Cardinals beat writer looks at how analytics has become the tail that's wagging the dog and impacting the game.
Plus, a Tarasenko trade scenario, a fresh start at Mizzou and an explanation of why he's called Bobo in his weekly chats.
In his weekly chat, Tom Timmermann explains that a lack of demand is causing a lack of movement for the St. Louis Blues players.
Also, some initial reactions to Mizzou's hiring of Desiree Reed-Francois as athletic director.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
On Tuesday, the 55-56 Cardinals have yet another chance to reach .500 — to consummate their mediocrity with its official tag.
The Cards haven’t entered a series against a team above .500 since the Reds on July 23.
Her football team was 0-6 at UNLV last season. Her men's basketball team was 12-15. But that doesn't paint the full picture.
