Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat from LA

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1:30 p.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1:30 p.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
As the Cardinals enter postseason and the Blues enter the regular season, we check out what's on the mind of St. Louis sports fans.
Before you hand over your baseball bracket to the all-powerful NL West, here are some things to consider.
Scherzer on Wainwright: "There are not too many actual, true competitors going out there the way he does it."
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The Cardinals had one huge, overarching challenge back in July: preserve their winning culture in the face of mounting frustration.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
The vivacious Cardinals have won 16 consecutive games, the longest National League winning streak since 1951.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.