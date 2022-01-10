Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat: The Hall of Fame Edition Jan 10, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In this special edition of the chat, Derrick also takes your questions on his Hall of Fame ballot. Join in at 11 a.m. ------ 0 comments Tags Derrick Goold Question Ballot Edition Software Watch Now: Related Video Ten Hochman: The night all of America united over the same cause — an NFL tie Watch now: O'Reilly discusses the win over the Stars (with his kids) topical Watch now: O'Reilly discusses the win over the Stars (with his kids) Watch now: Rick Pitino talks about losing to SLU, Ford Watch now: Rick Pitino talks about losing to SLU, Ford Watch now: Travis Ford talks about adding game vs. Iona at last minute Watch now: Travis Ford talks about adding game vs. Iona at last minute Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Media Views: Retirement of Shannon, Gould were big St. Louis sports media stories of 2021 Jan 2, 2022 Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements. Subscriber only Media Views: Can you trust MLB Network after its ouster of Rosenthal? Jan 7, 2022 Reporter's contract was not renewed, reportedly because a story he wrote rankled the commissioner. Subscriber only Who's next to pull off an Arenado or O'Reilly type of deal? Jan 7, 2022 In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon also plays GM for a day and comes up with a surprising move. Subscriber only Hochman: There's just something about this team. Blues' 2-1 win vs. Dallas stirs memories of Maroon and magic 16 hrs ago It’s wins like this that make you think the 2022 Blues might have a magical playoff run in them. Subscriber only BenFred: What kind of trade deadline awaits the trending-up Blues? Jan 6, 2022 Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Subscriber only Hummel: What is the most likely path for Jack Flaherty? Jan 4, 2022 Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans. Subscriber only Gordo: Blues restore order as NHL season goes haywire Jan 5, 2022 COVID-19 has depleted rosters across the league and forced postponements, and tighter Canadian protocols have complicated matters. Subscriber only Matter: Transfer portal changes, but won't ruin, college sports Jan 6, 2022 Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here. Subscriber only Goold: Thoughts on the Cardinals' infield and Jeff Kent as a Hall of Fame candidate 7 hrs ago Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Subscriber only BenFred: Now would be great time for Major League Baseball to swap lockout nonchalance for action Jan 4, 2022 The economic issues in play are complex, and both sides seem to be more interested in spinning than solving.