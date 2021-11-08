Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat Nov 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 comments Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Cardinals set a record with five Gold Glovers Ten Hochman: Bader’s Gold Glove connects him to Cardinals’ Edmonds, McGee and Flood Ten Hochman: Bader’s Gold Glove connects him to Cardinals’ Edmonds, McGee and Flood Watch now: 'We could have done a lot of things better,' Berube says Watch now: 'We could have done a lot of things better,' Berube says Watch now: O'Reilly on returning to the Blues after COVID-19 Watch now: O'Reilly on returning to the Blues after COVID-19 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Derrick Goold: Bird Land Cardinals begin GM meetings by bringing back lefty McFarland, finalize one-year deal 7 hrs ago As part of the Cardinals' midseason overhaul of the bullpen, veteran reliever had a sinker and a 62% groundball rate that put the defense to work.