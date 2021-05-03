Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat May 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 1 p.m. Monday. ------ 0 comments Tags Fandom-sports Pro-baseball Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Media Views: Jay Randolph has had a rough year, but Derby perks up longtime St. Louis sportscaster Apr 30, 2021 Heath problems, exit from Fairmount don't deter 86-year-old Randolph who'll be on air Friday with Kentucky Derby picks. Subscriber only Shildt's slow play of Carlson has been his only major misstep this season Apr 27, 2021 Columnist Ben Frederickson looks at the outfielders who got away, the turmoil in Colorado and Mozeliak's changing stance on Matt Carpenter. Subscriber only Can Drinkwitz deliver another St. Louis Buckeye to Mizzou? Apr 29, 2021 There certainly would be a place for Jameson Williams on a Mizzou roster short on established playmakers. Subscriber only The Cardinals challenge hasn't been identifying talent — it's been unlocking it Apr 27, 2021 The Cardinals have pollinated pitching staffs around the game, and they've even sent off a few outfield prospects. Derrick Goold addresses that issue in his weekly chat. Subscriber only Gordo: Cards must warm to the challenge as season heats up Apr 27, 2021 As the pandemic clouds clear from Our National Pastime, the competitive sorting will intensify. Subscriber only Mike Hoffman's out of the dog house. Was it a wise move to have him there in the first place? Apr 30, 2021 Jeff Gordon plays fill in the blanks as he looks at the playoff prospects for the Blues. Subscriber only BenFred: If Blues bottle what they found in past two games against Colorado, they could see Avalanche again Apr 27, 2021 There is no bigger pass-fail test than the postseason. The Blues insist they have finally figured out what kind of effort it will take to get there. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cardinals chat Apr 26, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday. Subscriber only Prediction: .500 hockey could be good enough to get the Blues to the postseason Apr 29, 2021 Even if the Kings and Coyotes don't get hot, the Blues are going to have to win a handful of games. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Apr 29, 2021 Beat writer Dave Matter answered your questions about Mizzou sports in Thursday's live chat.