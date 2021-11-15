Read the full transcript of Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel's chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
A monumental '60 Minutes' role was offered, but his kids would not have been nearly as excited about that as they would their dad staying in sports.
The Vegas Golden Knights want what the Blues have — and they don’t plan on waiting 50 years to get it.
“When you think about creating depth in potential starters and arms, reality is, you never have enough," Cardinals executive John Mozeliak says.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tigers junior forward is being challenged to expand his role on Martin's new-look team.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.