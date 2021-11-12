Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
A look at the state of the St. Louis Cardinals and baseball in general.
A monumental '60 Minutes' role was offered, but his kids would not have been nearly as excited about that as they would their dad staying in sports.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
The Vegas Golden Knights want what the Blues have — and they don’t plan on waiting 50 years to get it.
Plus we see a grim day for Mizzou between the hedges (did someone say Georgia by 50?)
Tigers junior forward is being challenged to expand his role on Martin's new-look team.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.