Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat May 26, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Goold: How Sosa's short-term results impact the Cardinals long-term view on DeJong May 25, 2021 In our weekly chat we also look back at a Cardinals misread on one of the game's best pitchers. Subscriber only Media Views: Cards-Cubs ends Buck's Fox schedule lull, in which he found time to host 'Jeopardy!' Could he permanently replace Trebek? May 20, 2021 St. Louisan who has called just one game since January returns Saturday, after "great" experience taping "Jeopardy!" shows. Subscriber only Gordo: Collective effort could thrust Blues back into the Cup chase 9 hrs ago This team should enjoy more playoff runs before a painful overhaul is needed. Subscriber only Hochman: With another brutal Blues playoff loss, the Stanley Cup win seems so far away now May 24, 2021 Blues bow out quickly in postseason for second year in a row, though COVID played a role both years. Subscriber only Gordo: To catch Colorado, Blues need a retool, not a rebuild May 21, 2021 The sentiment of Blues nation was not optimistic during our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Subscriber only Who makes Mizzou's All-Time NBA Team? May 20, 2021 Stipo's years in the NBA were better than most realize. But is he good enough to crack Dave Matter's Mizzou starting five? Subscriber only BenFred chats Tarasenko's future, Mizzou football transfers and Lynn's bone to pick with Cards 19 hrs ago During his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, Ben Frederickson advises the Blues that it's time to pick a lane. Subscriber only Does Armstrong's formula still work for the Blues? Jim Thomas weighs in May 20, 2021 From Colorado, our Blues writer answers questions about Perron's absence, Tarasenko's future and the need for some heavy play. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Thursday's Mizzou sports chat with Dave Matter May 20, 2021 Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cards chat with readers May 24, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday.