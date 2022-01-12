Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Reporter's contract was not renewed, reportedly because a story he wrote rankled the commissioner.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon also plays GM for a day and comes up with a surprising move.
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
SEC commissioner rolled into Indianapolis knowing he could not lose, and that's just one phase of his winning streak
It’s wins like this that make you think the 2022 Blues might have a magical playoff run in them.
In this special edition of the chat, Derrick also takes your questions on his Hall of Fame ballot. Join in at 11 a.m.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.