Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat Mar 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments Tags Pro-hockey The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Jim Edmonds as the Cardinals hitting coach? Only if the fans have their way Mar 6, 2021 St. Louis fans raised several what-if scenarios, including returns to the Cardinals dugout for Albert Pujols and Jim Edmonds. Jeff Gordon handicaps those situations. Subscriber only What's up with Tarasenko? The report from the road with the Blues Mar 4, 2021 Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch is the only St. Louis reporter covering the Blues on their current trip. He answers reader questions about updates on the team. Subscriber only The Cardinals aren't addressing the 'what if' question about Matt Carpenter — yet Mar 9, 2021 The makeup of the 2021 roster was a hot topic in Rick Hummel's weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Subscriber only Missed games and missed pitches might be bursting the bubble for the Billikens and Matt Carpenter 10 hrs ago Ben Frederickson makes projections about the Cardinals lineup, the NCAA Tournament and the road ahead for Adam Wainwright and Larry Rountree. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cards' chat Mar 8, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Rick Hummel at 11 a.m. Monday. Subscriber only 5 bold predictions for the 2021 Cardinals: Ben Fred looks in the crystal ball Mar 2, 2021 During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Ben Frederickson was asked to take a look into the crystal ball. Here are some of the highlights. Subscriber only Mizzou has made a habit of winning the close ones - but does it have to be that way? Mar 4, 2021 Mizzou beat writer also shares impressions from his brief look at the Tigers football practices. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Mar 4, 2021 Beat writer Dave Matter took your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat. Subscriber only Hicks, Carpenter, Molina and more: Goold's spring training takes on some Cardinal question marks Mar 2, 2021 Derrick Goold shares his observations from spring training as readers bring questions about key players and key issues. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat Mar 9, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.