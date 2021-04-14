Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday Blues chat Apr 14, 2021 22 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments Tags Pro-hockey Fandom-sports The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Edmonds, Edmundo or an outfielder to be named: Is there a spark to be found for the Cardinals attack? Apr 14, 2021 Cardinals, Blues and SLU fans are searching for answers. Ben Frederickson provides them in his weekly chat. Subscriber only Mozeliak's February optimism about the rotation is eclipsed by April's reality Apr 13, 2021 The Cardinals outfield has been an anchor — and not in a good way. The pitching depth has been challenged by injuries. Derrick Goold addresses some of the early-season angst felt by Cardinals fans. Subscriber only Overachievers? Underachievers? Matter lists the highs and lows he's seen at Mizzou Apr 9, 2021 Our Mizzou beat writer also reflects on Mizzou's QB depth and its quest for a 3-point shooter Subscriber only As the Blues window closes, who is likely heading out the door? Apr 6, 2021 We take a look at those who might be gone due to a trade, the expansion draft or an overall team shakeup. Subscriber only Reflections on 15-plus years of chats, my Post-Dispatch colleagues and more Apr 10, 2021 Columnist Jeff Gordon has been doing the sports chat thing now for more than 15 years, engaging each with with STLtoday.com readers. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat Apr 8, 2021 Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions during Thursday's live chat. Subscriber only Is a pay cut in the future for Jaden Schwartz? 6 hrs ago The Blues think of him as a core player, but at what price? Jim Thomas answers questions about the future makeup of the Blues. Subscriber only Matt Carpenter hitting fifth? Now that's a head-scratcher Apr 6, 2021 Ben Frederickson addresses the puzzling questions about the Cardinals, the Blues and Mizzou basketball. Subscriber only See what Jeff Gordon had to say in his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers Apr 9, 2021 Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. Subscriber only How Justin Williams moved up and why Matt Carpenter hasn't been moved out Mar 30, 2021 Derrick Goold addresses the chasm between Cardinals management and a vocal section of the fan base over some roster positions.