Read the full transcript of Jim Thomas' Wednesday's Blues chat May 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments Tags Fandom-sports Pro-hockey The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only The Pujols release puts a greater focus on the Matt Carpenter situation with the Cardinals May 8, 2021 Fans in St. Louis have plenty of questions about the Albert Pujols situation. Columnist Jeff Gordon takes a shot at answering them. Subscriber only Goold: Examining those internal discussions about Albert Pujols - among the Cardinals front office and among the fans May 11, 2021 Would the Cardinals want a replacement of the bench - and would Cardinal Nation want to bet on magic that might not happen? That was part of this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Subscriber only Hochman: After years of waiting for Arenado, St. Louis is experiencing the theatre of the superb May 10, 2021 The Cardinals are 21-14. The lineup is primed. Newcomer has reached base safely in 18 of his past 20 games. Subscriber only BenFred chats Cardinals trade-deadline forecast, Drinkwitz’s future, Blues playoff chances and, yes, Pujols 5 hrs ago Who might be coming and who might be going? Ben Frederickson touches all the bases. Subscriber only Media Views: A Cardinals game this week will be shown only on YouTube May 7, 2021 Movement of many sporting events from television to streaming services is accelerating rapidly. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Monday Cardinals chat May 10, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday. Subscriber only Gordo: Kim, Oviedo represent the two sides of Cardinals' identity May 6, 2021 The two personify the need to win while balancing veterans and youngsters. Subscriber only How did Mizzou’s NFL draft class stack up in the SEC and beyond? May 6, 2021 In Dave Matter's weekly chat he explains that Eli Drinkwitz can tell his recruits they can reach the NFL by playing at Mizzou - and that's the dream/goal for most of them. Subscriber only BenFred: Vegas funk could loom over Blues' playoff hopes May 10, 2021 Probable first-round foe dominated series in regular season. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Dave Matter's Thursday Mizzou Chat May 6, 2021 Beat writer Dave Matter answered your Mizzou questions in Thursday's live chat.