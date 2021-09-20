Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's chat on Cardinals baseball

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
There is very little pitching ready to come up yet, and that's where the club has to focus its attention.
The Cardinals don't have to become trendsetters again to push back into the 90- to 100-victory range.
"He's just about the fastest person I've ever seen," Adam Wainwright says of Tyler O'Neill.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
In our weekly chat, Mizzou fans also ask about some Drinkwitz strategy and whether the defensive coordinator has what it takes.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Can the Blues win with all these distractions? Some perspective from the man who was with the team home and away last season.
A look at two similar putts with two extremely different results.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.