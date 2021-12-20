Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cards chat Dec 20, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 comments Watch Now: Related Video Best of Ten Hochman: Is it ‘play catch’ or ‘have a catch’? Watch now: 'A couple mistakes that cost us,' Berube says of Jets game Watch now: 'A couple mistakes that cost us,' Berube says of Jets game Watch now: 'We need to be ready for them,' says defenseman Niko Mikkola Watch now: 'We need to be ready for them,' says defenseman Niko Mikkola Billikens Beat: Clash with No. 13 Auburn gives SLU latest chance to beat ranked team Billikens Beat: Clash with No. 13 Auburn gives SLU latest chance to beat ranked team Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only Gordo: Nolan Gorman's at-bats appear preordained by the Cardinals; Luken Baker's not so much Dec 17, 2021 Our weekly chat focused on the Cardinals roster, the Blues resurgence and the hot seat in Columbia, Mo. Here are the highlights. Subscriber only BenFred: Former Cardinals manager Shildt’s new job with MLB is good news for baseball Dec 14, 2021 What’s next for Mike Shildt? Subscriber only Media Views: Dierdorf nears the finish line of his epic broadcast career Dec 17, 2021 From playing field and KMOX in St. Louis, through stops at CBS and on 'Monday Night Football,' he's going out in style with alma mater Michigan. Subscriber only Hummel: What are the odds of a normal spring training? Plus, will Pujols play again? Dec 13, 2021 Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans. Subscriber only Matter: Football or baseball, Mizzou’s Sam Horn has leverage either way Dec 16, 2021 Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here. Subscriber only Thomas: Is Lindgren pulling a Binnington? Jim Thomas taps the brakes a bit on the Blues call-ups Dec 15, 2021 Jim Thomas gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Rick Hummel's Monday Cardinals chat Dec 13, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. Subscriber only Gordo: Blues build team strength while battling through injuries, illness Dec 15, 2021 Ongoing ordeal might help strengthen team bonds that began fraying in the 2020 Bubble Hockey playoffs. Subscriber only Hochman: Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin has himself in a tough spot in a pivotal year Dec 13, 2021 The Tigers must muster some momentum in 2022, must beat a couple teams they shouldn’t normally beat. Subscriber only BenFred: Here’s the cure for your MLB lockout blues Dec 15, 2021 Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.