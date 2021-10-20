Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Friendly, let's-have-fun style has served him well in a 34-year run as sports director at Channel 11.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1 p.m. live chat.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.