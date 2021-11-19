Read the recap of Jeff Gordon's chat with Post-Dispatch readers

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
“When you think about creating depth in potential starters and arms, reality is, you never have enough," Cardinals executive John Mozeliak says.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Also: Mizzou football broadcaster Howard Richards delivers thoughtful eulogy at memorial service for former Tigers coach Warren Powers.
A monumental '60 Minutes' role was offered, but his kids would not have been nearly as excited about that as they would their dad staying in sports.
Jim Thomas gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.