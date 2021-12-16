Read the recap of Jeff Gordon's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Tigers must muster some momentum in 2022, must beat a couple teams they shouldn’t normally beat.
In his weekly chat Jeff Gordon looks at the crowd on the Cardinals roster and go down memory lane with the Antlers.
What’s next for Mike Shildt?
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
From playing field and KMOX in St. Louis, through stops at CBS and on 'Monday Night Football,' he's going out in style with alma mater Michigan.
Jim Thomas gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Miss Thursday's live Mizzou chat? Check out the greatest hits right here.
Ongoing ordeal might help strengthen team bonds that began fraying in the 2020 Bubble Hockey playoffs.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.