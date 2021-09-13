Read the recap of Rick Hummel's chat on Cardinals baseball

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Can the Blues win with all these distractions? Some perspective from the man who was with the team home and away last season.
In his weekly chat our Cardinals beat writer is asked to diagnose the cause of death for this year's team.
Saturday will provide a better barometer for evaluating the unit.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Tuesday's 1 p.m. live chat.
The defending world champions are bidding for their ninth consecutive National League West title.
The Mizzou coach has been subtly trying to temper the expectations for the last few months
High-powered cross-state team will be on a lot again this year after all but one of its games was show locally last season.
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.
A look at two similar putts with two extremely different results.
