Ready to run Matt Carpenter out of town? Hummel offers some perspective first

In our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers, we remind Cardinals fans that the Grapefruit League games don't count, and that veteran players are rarely dumped on the basis of spring training. Here are some of the top quetions.
Q: Besides the stats, the eye test gives little confidence in Matt Carpenter’s readiness. He looks as lost as any player in recent memory. Realistically, without the start of 3A or legitimate extended spring camp, what can the team do?
A: Carpenter will go into the season as an extra man, which he knows. He will have to hit to merit playing time, but it's a double-edged sword because he is apt to get less playing time when the season starts than he is getting now. It sends a bad message to the team to release a popular teammate like Carpenter in spring training. The front office has to take this into the season, but the decision-makers will keep an eye on what could be a sticky wicket issue.
Veteran players generally aren't dumped on the basis of spring-training stats. They deserve to be judged on what they're doing during the regular season, although it would behoove Carpenter to get off to a good start. He does have versatility and is a lefthanded batter, both of which the club needs.
Follow-up: What is going on with Matt Carpenter and his status? … Is John Mozaliak trying to a) Work a deal to move him to another team b) Hoping he would retire or c) Release him in the next few days?
A: Carpenter will be on the opening-day roster. … Players who have done as much as Carpenter in their careers aren't released on spring-training numbers. The Cardinals are paying him $18.5 million and hope to get something out of it. If he hits, he can be a valuable player. But let's start keeping score on April 1. It isn't like there's a starting spot tethered to him.
Second follow-up: Do you understand how your answer to the questions about Matt Carpenter could make fans doubt the Cardinals’ commitment to winning?
A: I didn't know there was a trophy for the Grapefruit League standings. Rest assured, there is a big difference between the regular season and now. And, on April 1, Carpenter is hitting .000, just as everybody else is. If you want to run him out of town before the season even starts, you are entitled to think any way you want. I am presuming these questions and comments are made to me because I have five decades of experience doing this job and have more measured opinions than some of the fans. If Carpenter is hitting .040 on May 15, then we have something to talk about.
Q: With Jake Woodford’s improvement, will he get a spot on the 26-man roster?
A: Because he has options, Woodford could spend some time on the shuttle this year. But because he can start and relieve, he would be on a 14-man staff and maybe even a 13-man staff. He'll be around a lot.
Q: Are the Cardinals still one bat short? Would the lineup be more productive by batting Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado second and third? That would leave who as your 4 and 5 hitters?
A: If two of the three Cardinals outfielders don't pick it up offensively, the team will be looking for another hitter when mid-year rolls round. To make the Goldschmidt-Arenado 2-3 combination function, it is up to No. 4 hitter Paul DeJong to help make it work. Tyler O'Neill could hit fourth, but this is up to DeJong right now. Dylan Carlson could hit second and Goldy and Arenado could drop a spot each, but I like it the way it is now.
Q: If Yadier Molina stays healthy, what's your over/under on games played at catcher?
A: I wouldn't play him in more than 130 games. Molina, of course, may have other ideas.
Q: Is it essentially put-up (numbers) time for Tyler O'Neill this season?
A: Essentially, yes. O’Neill doesn't have to be a star, but he has to be a contributor in the lineup on a consistent basis. He still is the outfielder with the most power potential and he may be able to hit for a decent average. I do not see the club trying to trade him. Their need for starting pitching may not be as severe when Bwang-hyun Kim and Miles Mikolas return.
Q: Any word on the decision about an option year for Justin Williams?
A: No word on Williams' option yet, but I think he’ll make the club. He has jumped ahead of Lane Thomas, I think, and he could even platoon in right field (with Dylan Carlson playing center) and Harrison Bader sitting against some righthanders.
Q: With two weeks left, who are the three starting outfielders and the Nos. 4, 5, 6 starting pitchers?
A: Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson in the outfield, with Bader's job teetering a bit. John Gant, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Johan Oviedo/Jake Woodford are your 4-6 starters.
Q: Who is the closer to start the season? Why not Jordan Hicks?
A: Hicks isn't ready for that kind of duty yet. Until he shows he can pitch-to-back days, he can be one of the closers, but not the sole one. I would expect Alex Reyes to pitch as many or more ninth innings than anyone else in the early part of the season.
Q: How do the Cardinals justify keeping John Nogowski off the opening-day roster? The team needs a bat off the bench. Or a guy that gets on base. Does he break camp with the major-league squad?
A: Nogowski could be a bench man, but he probably needs at-bats in the minors or alternate camp early in the season. Pinch hitting is a very hard job for a young player, and much of Nogowski's damage has been when he's been playing. But he has been impressive. We've only seen him play first base, which is occupied. And there is no designated hitter in this league.
Q: With the season almost on us, who do you see as the bench players?
A: With 13 pitchers, I see the bench as Andrew Knizner, Edmundo Sosa, Matt Carpenter, Lane Thomas, and Justin Williams. With 14 pitchers, one less outfielder.
Q: What would you love to tell us Cardinals fans that no one has asked about?
A: That their bullpen is going to be as deep as any I've ever seen here. But Matt Carpenter is not a reliever, so that doesn't interest some folks.