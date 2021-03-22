Ready to run Matt Carpenter out of town? Hummel offers some perspective first

A: Carpenter will be on the opening-day roster. … Players who have done as much as Carpenter in their careers aren't released on spring-training numbers. The Cardinals are paying him $18.5 million and hope to get something out of it. If he hits, he can be a valuable player. But let's start keeping score on April 1. It isn't like there's a starting spot tethered to him.

Second follow-up: Do you understand how your answer to the questions about Matt Carpenter could make fans doubt the Cardinals’ commitment to winning?

A: I didn't know there was a trophy for the Grapefruit League standings. Rest assured, there is a big difference between the regular season and now. And, on April 1, Carpenter is hitting .000, just as everybody else is. If you want to run him out of town before the season even starts, you are entitled to think any way you want. I am presuming these questions and comments are made to me because I have five decades of experience doing this job and have more measured opinions than some of the fans. If Carpenter is hitting .040 on May 15, then we have something to talk about.

Q: With Jake Woodford’s improvement, will he get a spot on the 26-man roster?